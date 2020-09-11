JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

JK Tyre & Industries on Friday said it has tied up with leading online marketplace Amazon India for doorstep deliveries of its tyres. The association aims to serve the buyers in the era of contactless purchase, the tyre maker said in a statement.

With association with Amazon, customers can avail doorstep delivery of company's entire range of tyres for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, it added. "In the altered normal, customers have become more inclined towards e-commerce due to its contact-free nature, from payment to procurement," JK Tyre & Industries Director - Sales and Marketing Srinivasu Allaphan said.

The company's association with Amazon India is a concerted effort to deliver the buyer community a seamless purchasing experience while simultaneously ensuring their safety, he added. "We are optimistic that this association would further strengthen JK Tyre's brand connect and enhance our market presence," Allaphan said.