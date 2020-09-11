BCPL adopts e-auction for hazardous HPG

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) sold Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG), a hazardous product, to nearly 40 buyers from all over India through e-auction, the company said on Friday. It was facilitated by B2B e-commerce major, mjunction services limited, which has added to its spectrum this new category of product from the Northeastern region.

HPG is a by-product generated in the process of polymer production by cracking higher chain hydrocarbons such as natural gas and naphtha. One of its primary uses is for benzene recovery by fractional distillation, used in various applications such as adhesives and paints. BCPL, a central PSU, has the largest petrochemical plant in the Northeastern region at Lepetkata, near Dibrugarh in Assam.

The offline mode of sale had challenges of price discovery and timely lifting and disposal of this hazardous product, a BCPL official said. "As HPG falls into the hazardous category, timely evacuation is important. Since stocks had piled up, it also led to storage problems," BCPL's GM (marketing) Alak Baruah said.

mjunction, with its domain experts and core competencies in market making and fulfilment, played a key role in addressing these problems, he said. "We enabled market-driven price discovery and played our part in optimum disposal of this hazardous substance," mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said.