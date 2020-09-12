Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore Convention on Mediation comes into force

"This benefits businesses by providing greater certainty in resolving cross-border commercial disputes, ultimately facilitating international trade and commerce," he added. Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Joubin-Bret said that with the Convention successfully entering into force, "we look forward to it bringing certainty and stability to the international framework on mediation, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 10:10 IST
Singapore Convention on Mediation comes into force
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BonnConvention)

The Singapore Convention on Mediation came into force on Saturday and will provide a more effective way for enforcing mediated settlements of corporate disputes involving businesses in India and other countries that are signatories to the Convention. Also known as the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, this is also the first UN treaty to be named after Singapore.

"With the Convention in force, businesses seeking enforcement of a mediated settlement agreement across borders can do so by applying directly to the courts of countries that have signed and ratified the treaty, instead of having to enforce the settlement agreement as a contract in accordance with each country's domestic process," an official statement said on Saturday. The harmonised and simplified enforcement framework under the Convention translates to savings in time and legal costs, which is especially important for businesses in times of uncertainty, such as during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the statement issued by Singapore's Ministry of Law said.

As on September 1, the Convention has 53 signatories, including India, China and the US. According to the statement, the Convention, which entered into force on Saturday, would boost India's 'ease of doing business' credentials by enabling swift mediated settlements of corporate disputes.

"Businesses in India and around the world will now have greater certainty in resolving cross-border disputes through mediation, as the Convention provides a more effective means for mediated outcomes to be enforced," it said. Singapore had worked with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and other UN member states and non-governmental organisations to contribute to the development of the Convention.

Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said the Convention's entry into force is a significant milestone, as it further strengthens the international dispute resolution enforcement framework. "This benefits businesses by providing greater certainty in resolving cross-border commercial disputes, ultimately facilitating international trade and commerce," he added.

Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Joubin-Bret said that with the Convention successfully entering into force, "we look forward to it bringing certainty and stability to the international framework on mediation, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals". Over the years, Singapore has set up various institutions to provide a full suite of dispute resolution services for international commercial parties to resolve their disputes in Singapore. These include the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Singapore International Mediation Centre and Singapore International Commercial Court, the statement said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket betting racket busted; 6 held in Kanpur

Police raided multiple locations in Kanpur and arrested 6 people, busting a cricket betting racket, police said on Saturday. Based on specific information about betting racket being run in the city that used to bet on cricket matches includ...

Nationals walk off Braves in 12 after blowing big lead in 9th

Michael A. Taylors two-out, two-strike hit into right field drove in Adam Eaton and gave the Washington Nationals an 8-7 win in 12 innings over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday. Taylor placed the delivery from Grant Dayton 2-1 just in ...

T'gana docs perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient

Doctors at a hospital here claimed to have successfully performed the countrys first double lung transplant surgery on a 32-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs. The team of doctors led by Dr...

IPL 13: We have trained in a balanced manner, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Virat Kohli feels that the side has trained in a balanced manner in order to gain back the momentum after five-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020