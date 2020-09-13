Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOCUS-With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

As COVID-19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements. While companies that store, dismantle, and buy and sell used aircraft parts see opportunity in parked planes, a sudden increase in the supply of used parts risks depressing prices in the estimated $3 billion a year industry, despite demand from airlines seeking to lower maintenance costs, executives and analysts say.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 10:31 IST
FOCUS-With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

As COVID-19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements.

While companies that store, dismantle, and buy and sell used aircraft parts see opportunity in parked planes, a sudden increase in the supply of used parts risks depressing prices in the estimated $3 billion a year industry, despite demand from airlines seeking to lower maintenance costs, executives and analysts say. Even as aviation remains in a slump because of the pandemic, the head of U.S. commercial aerospace company GA Telesis was made aware of five airlines calling for offers to dismantle planes.

Across the border, Canada's Aerocycle is bidding to buy grounded planes for the first time to dismantle and resell for parts, instead of just recycling aircraft on consignment from carriers, its CEO said. The fate of the world's pool of grounded planes is being closely watched by players in the market for used-serviceable material, with one report from consultants Oliver Wyman forecasting "a tsunami of demand" for such parts, as airlines seek to lower costs.

Used materials could compete with new parts and defer immediate airline demand for "aftermarket" spend, referring to the maintenance, repair and overhaul sector, now estimated by Naveo Consultancy at $50 billion. As a result, one industry executive said he has avoided buying parts, fearing a slump if too many planes are dismantled.

"I think we’re going to see a rapid decrease in pricing,” said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. The number of planes dismantled for parts or scrap could double to 1,000 annually through 2023, up from roughly 400 to 500 planes a year since 2016, according to data firm Cirium.

Naveo estimates 60% of global passenger and cargo fleets are currently flying. In 2020, Naveo expects 2,000 aircraft will be retired, or parked and not returned to service, up from 680 in 2019. But those planes would not all be immediately dismantled, as some carriers wait in case market conditions improve, Managing Director Richard Brown says.

Indeed, UK-based Air Salvage International, which normally dismantles between 40 and 50 aircraft a year, has parked more planes without a buyer for their parts since the COVID-19 outbreak. Founder Mark Gregory expects most will eventually be dismantled. Before the pandemic, planes arrived at Air Salvage with a buyer, reflecting healthy demand for coveted parts like engines.

Airlines seek viable used parts from retired aircraft for their younger planes that are due for heavy maintenance. That allowed airlines to avoid costly repairs and keep their aircraft flying. GA Telesis, which counts Tokyo Century Corp as its largest shareholder, has seen airlines use spare parts from their grounded aircraft to put off maintenance at the company's repair business, chief executive Abdol Moabery said.

EARLY RETIREMENTS The pandemic, which is expected result in a 55% drop in 2020 passenger numbers, has prompted early retirements of older planes, including the grounding of B747 jets by British Airways, some of which are headed to Air Salvage.

Fewer twin-aisle planes flying internationally means less demand for their parts, with the exception of certain aircraft used to transport cargo. Gregory said Air Salvage was approached by an aircraft leasing company about dismantling several A380s, but with only about 5% of the jumbo jets still active according to Naveo, demand is slim for their parts.

Airlines are looking for narrowbody parts, since around 64% of that single-aisle aircraft type are active, flying domestic routes. James Benfield, a UK partner with Baird Capital, expects increased demand for disassembly services for single-aisle B737 and A320 aircraft, after the private equity company acquired a disassembler in August.

While maintenance companies and new engine producers also deal in used materials, a parts surplus could weigh on their sales. General Electric Co's CEO said during a July earnings call that the company is "well positioned to participate" in the industry trend for used serviceable material.

GE Aviation makes engines, but also uses second-hand parts. BARGAIN HUNTERS

Aerocycle sees opportunity in plane retirements. The small aircraft recycler has hired a new business development executive to drive demand, as it looks to buy planes, CEO Ron Haber said. "It's a calculated risk," Haber said. "We know what type of aircraft are going to be flying and still in high demand."

Airlines have avoided selling aircraft at losses, despite pressure from certain bargain-hunters. "There's a lot of low-balling going on," Moabery said. "But those offers aren't being accepted yet."

Companies like Florida-based International Aircraft Associates (IAA) are watching in case airlines and lessors cut their losses by year's end and convert their parked planes for parts. "If they do that, that's when people like us want to be ready," IAA President Mitch Weinberg said.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals healthy diet, exercise during pregnancy could lead to healthier children

New research shows improving the lifestyle of women with obesity during pregnancy could mean long-term cardiovascular benefits for their children. The study, led by Kings College London and supported by the British Heart Foundation and Tomm...

HBO Max renews 'Doom Patrol' for season three

HBO MAX has handed a season three order for superhero series Doom Patrol. The show is touted as the assembly of DCs strangest group of outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman Brendan Fraser, Larry Trainor aka Negative Man Matt Bomer, Jane aka Cr...

MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series. Yuli Gurriel drove ...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; China bans German pork imports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirusThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020