Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overcoming challenges, TN software exports at Rs 25,000 cr in last 6 months: STPI

Over 90 per cent of employees in the Information Technology industry, working from home due to the outbreak, fulfilled the commitments made to the clients,Software Technology Parks of India Director, Sanjay Tyagi said. "I am glad to inform you that in the last six months we have shown Rs 25,000 crore exports in the last two quarters of this financial year", he said at an event organised by CII, Tamil Nadu, recently.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:41 IST
Overcoming challenges, TN software exports at Rs 25,000 cr in last 6 months: STPI

Chennai, Sept 13 (PTI): Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, necessitating Work From Home, among others, over the last six months, the IT sector in Tamil Nadu had fulfilled commitments to customers and helped registerRs 25,000 crore in software exports in the last two quarters, a top official has said. Over 90 per cent of employees in the Information Technology industry, working from home due to the outbreak, fulfilled the commitments made to the clients,Software Technology Parks of India Director, Sanjay Tyagi said.

"I am glad to inform you that in the last six months we have shown Rs 25,000 crore exports in the last two quarters of this financial year", he said at an event organised by CII, Tamil Nadu, recently. This figure was actually more than last year's exports during these two quarters, he said.

"This (achieving Rs 25,000 crore exports) is something which is phenomenal that has happened," he said. However, he did not mention the software exports made in the two quarters of the last financial year.

Tyagi said Tamil Nadu has to play a very important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. "For achieving the target (USD 5 trillion) Tamil Nadu has to at least contribute USD 500 billion to the GDP," he said.

Information Technology additional chief secretary Hans Raj Verma urged industry captains to create jobs in rural areas. "We must create sustainable jobs at the village level.

Then the next round of jobs will come from Tier II and III cities," he said. "We will train our youth to become industry ready and they will be the USP of Tamil Nadu. With this new generation, the IT, ITeS and electronics and manufacturing sector will give Tamil Nadu the edge", he said.

Verma said the Centre's announcement of a defence corridor connecting Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli as nodes would make the five cities serve as potential clusters and would have ecosystems for defence manufacturing. The virtual conference, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu, was to announce the 19th edition of its flagship 'CONNECT' 2020, scheduled to begin from September 15.

CII Connect 2020 Chairman Suresh Raman said the event would be held till September 19th and have speakers from both domestic and overseas companies. The theme of the conference would be 'technology as an enabler for getting growth back" and it would deliberate on the economic issues arising out of the current pandemic, he said.

"We are looking at 3,000 plus delegates, 100 plus exhibitors and over 75 speakers", he said..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay; 'Nomadland' bags Golden Lion at Venice fest

Director Chatainya Tamhane won the best screenplay award for his Marathi-language feature The Disciple at the Venice Film Festival that saw Chinese-American filmmaker Chloe Zhao bagging the top prize of the coveted Golden Lion for her drama...

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: A blend of rustic aggression and learning

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the veteran socialist leader, who announced his decision to quit the RJD from his hospital bed just four days before his death, was an inimitable blend of rustic aggression and learning, qualities that helped him ca...

Maharashtra CM announces 'My Family-My Responsibility' campaign to battle coronavirus

In the wake of the rise of cases of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the launch of My family-My responsibility from September 15 to fight the pandemic. Under this campaign, Brihanmumbai M...

Centre, state govts should provide adequate opportunities for labourers: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the Centre and state governments to provide adequate opportunity to labourers, who, she said are somehow working under MNREGA to feed their family. Statistics show again that crores of labourers in country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020