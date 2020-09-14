Left Menu
Development News Edition

French recession seen less dire than expected at -8.7% in 2020 - central bank

In July, the central bank had expected the economy to rebound 6.9% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022. Consumer spending, traditionally the motor of the French economy, would recover close to pre-crisis levels in the second half of this year and the savings rate would return to normal level after peaking in the second quarter at 27.4% of disposable income as households could not spend extra cash during the lockdown.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:00 IST
French recession seen less dire than expected at -8.7% in 2020 - central bank

France's economy will contract in 2020 by less than expected only a few months ago as business activity and consumer spending bounced back after the country emerged from one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns, the central bank said on Monday. The forced closure of most shops, offices and cafes for nearly two months until May 11 plunged the economy into one the deepest recessions in Europe with an unprecedented 13.8% slump in the second quarter from the previous three months.

The central bank estimated in its quarterly outlook that activity was now back to running 5% below normal levels, which translated into a 16% surge in third quarter gross domestic product from the previous quarter. That left euro zone's second-biggest economy on course to shrink 8.7% for this year as a whole, by far France's worst post-war recession but less than the 10.3% slump that had been expected in June, the Bank of France said.

The economy would rebound in 2021 with growth of 7.4% and 3.0% in 2022, which would mean activity would have recovered all lost ground since the outbreak by the first quarter of 2022. In July, the central bank had expected the economy to rebound 6.9% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022.

Consumer spending, traditionally the motor of the French economy, would recover close to pre-crisis levels in the second half of this year and the savings rate would return to normal level after peaking in the second quarter at 27.4% of disposable income as households could not spend extra cash during the lockdown. The central bank estimated that the economy would shed 825,000 jobs this year, before creating 125,000 next year and 600,000 in 2022. The unemployment rate was seen peaking at 11.1% next year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act....

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCIn a statement, the Foreign Office said that ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on Monday in a case shining a spotlight on opposition to President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, wh...

Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after "dangerous" COVID battle

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after overcoming coronavirus, saying he had survived the most dangerous challenge of his life.I said to myself, with satisfaction, You have got away with it again, a sm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020