Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,140 cr highway contract in Telangana
The project for widening of 52.60 km stretch from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border will be executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM). "DBL has received letter of award (LOA) for a new HAM project vlz. on hybrid annuity mode," the company said in a BSE filing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:35 IST
Highways builder Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) on Monday said it has won a Rs 1,140.50 crore highway contract in Telangana. The project for widening of 52.60 km stretch from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border will be executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).
"DBL has received letter of award (LOA) for a new HAM project vlz. four laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashua border in the state of Telangana... on hybrid annuity mode," the company said in a BSE filing. The operation period of the project is 15 years from the commercial operation date.
The completion period of the project is 24 months, it said.
