Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the euro and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday, boosted by improved risk appetite in global markets, while investors waited for UK lawmakers to vote on a bill which the European Union has told London to scrap. Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as investors grew more pessimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached before the December 2020 deadline.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:24 IST
Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound rose against the euro and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday, boosted by improved risk appetite in global markets, while investors waited for UK lawmakers to vote on a bill which the European Union has told London to scrap.

Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as investors grew more pessimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached before the December 2020 deadline. Britain threw Brexit trade talks into disarray last week by proposing legislation that would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement which was signed in January.

Lawmakers are due to debate and vote on the proposed bill, called the Internal Markets Bill, today. The EU says it cannot trust those who break agreements and that if the bill is not effectively scrapped there will be no trade deal to cover Britain when it leaves the customs union and single market at the end of 2020.

"If the bill succeeds it ups the ante on a no-deal to 50:50," said Neil Jones, head of FX Sales at Mizuho. "It would certainly set off alarm bells - there'd be a lot of sell signals," he said.

Before the vote, the pound rose, as global risk appetite got a boost from coronavirus vaccine hopes as AstraZeneca resumed clinical trials. At 1423 GMT, the pound was at $1.2897, up 0.8% on the day but still close to 7-week lows.

Versus the euro, it was up around 0.5%, at 92.09 pence per euro. One-month implied volatility hit new five-month highs, indicating increased expectations of future price swings.

Sterling-dollar overnight implied volatility also rose to its highest since early April. "We expect the pressure on GBP to continue building this week as not enough risk premia is priced into the currency relative to the urgency of the situation," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients, saying they expect cable to head towards $1.25 this week.

But Goldman Sachs said that the chances of a damaging no-deal Brexit are "meaningfully lower" than the market is implying, making sterling attractive for investors who are willing to look through the short-term volatility. The European Commission will delay making a decision on the City of London's euro clearing, a derivatives industry source said.

Elsewhere, tighter restrictions on social gatherings in England came into effect on Monday, after coronavirus infections in the UK rose to around 3000 per day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK opposition says PM Johnson is trashing country's reputation

The British opposition on Monday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trashing the countrys reputation by putting forward a legislative bill that would breach the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union this year. I never t...

Connecticut sues Exxon for deceiving consumers about climate change

Connecticut filed a lawsuit on Monday against oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp for misleading the public over the impacts of climate change, becoming the latest state to target the fossil fuel industry for violating state consumer protection laws...

NC MPs demand discussion on J-K situation in Parliament

National Conference MPs on Monday sought a discussion in Parliament on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, citing the unprecedented situation in the Union Territory in the wake of the unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic rescinding...

Do not hand the EU power to break up Britain, says PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parliament on Monday not to hand the European Union the opportunity to break up Britain, calling on lawmakers to back a bill that his government has admitted would breach a Brexit deal.What we cann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020