Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health-tech firm Qure.ai announces the appointment of ex-GE Officer to its Board of Advisors

Leading health-tech firm Qure.ai today announced the appointment of Terri Bresenham to their advisory team. Terri will provide counsel and serve as a Commercial Advisor for Qure's global market expansion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:00 IST
Health-tech firm Qure.ai announces the appointment of ex-GE Officer to its Board of Advisors
Qure.ai. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading health-tech firm Qure.ai today announced the appointment of Terri Bresenham to their advisory team. Terri will provide counsel and serve as a Commercial Advisor for Qure's global market expansion. She brings with her 30 years of experience in the healthcare field and most recently served as the Chief Innovation Officer at GE Healthcare, leading transformation and growth.

"We're delighted to have Terri on our team. She has led global businesses with exceptional success. Her experience in building new market models for sustainable healthcare will greatly benefit Qure as we expand our global operations," said Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder, Qure.ai. "I am thrilled to join Qure's advisory board, as we mutually share the passion for improving healthcare standards across the world. They are at an exciting time in their growth and I look forward to supporting their market expansion and positive impact on patient care," commented Terri Bresenham.

Bresenham has led product development for medical devices, digital platforms, and most recently clinical data science working with some of the most respected health systems across the world. She is a board member for several healthcare organizations, is active in community-based health projects, and is a champion for women leadership in technology and global health.

Qure's artificial intelligence solutions are deployed in more than 30 countries, across 100 plus sites and have touched more than a million lives. They augmented their chest X-ray solution (qXR) earlier this year to be used for triaging cases and monitoring COVID-19 infection in patients' lungs.

Their head CT interpretation tool (qER) recently obtained US FDA clearance and has earned acclaim as a great tool for time-crunched radiologists. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Swedens HM surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

SC grants bail to accused under NDPS Act in "unusual times" of COVID-19

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a person in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in view of unusual times of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three judge bench of Justices S K Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020