First 'Kisan Rail' from Karnataka to run from Sept 19
Kisan Rail are trains with multi commodities, multi- consignors and multi-consignees. The service, to run via Mysuru, Hubbali and Pune to help farmers in transporting agricultural produce, especially perishable commodities at cheaper rates, would make five trips, SWR said in a release.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:08 IST
The first 'Kisan Rail' from Karnataka, between Bengaluru and Delhi, will be run from September 19 to October 17, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday. Kisan Rail are trains with multi commodities, multi- consignors and multi-consignees.
The service, to run via Mysuru, Hubbali and Pune to help farmers in transporting agricultural produce, especially perishable commodities at cheaper rates, would make five trips, SWR said in a release. It will run between fixed Origin Destination pairs with en-route stoppages and loading and unloading will be permitted at any of the en-route stoppages.
The train will have 10 VPH (High Capacity Parcel Vans), one brake luggage-cum-generator car and one second class Luggage-cum-brake van with disabled friendly compartment. There would be 12 LHB coaches, the release said.
The decision to operate the train was in line with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in the 2020-21 budget to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat and fish, SWR said. PTI GMS APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH
