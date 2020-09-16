Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans to nominate official for FCC amid social media push

The nomination of Nathan Simington, a senior adviser at the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), comes after the White House abruptly announced in early August it was withdrawing the nomination of Republican FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly to serve another term. Trump issued an executive order in May requiring the NTIA to petition the FCC asking the commission to impose new regulations on social media moderation practices after Twitter Inc warned readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in mail-in voting.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 07:33 IST
Trump plans to nominate official for FCC amid social media push

President Donald Trump, pressing for new social media regulations, plans to nominate a senior administration official to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the White House said on Tuesday. The nomination of Nathan Simington, a senior adviser at the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), comes after the White House abruptly announced in early August it was withdrawing the nomination of Republican FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly to serve another term.

Trump issued an executive order in May requiring the NTIA to petition the FCC asking the commission to impose new regulations on social media moderation practices after Twitter Inc warned readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in mail-in voting. Simington helped draft the May executive order, the Washington Post reported.

By contrast, O'Rielly expressed skepticism about whether the FCC had authority to issue new regulations covering social media companies. In July, he said the "the First Amendment protects us from limits on speech imposed by the government - not private actors - and we should all reject demands, in the name of the First Amendment, for private actors to curate or publish speech in a certain way." O'Rielly, who has not commented on the White House withdrawal of his name, congratulated Simington Tuesday in a Twitter post on his nomination "and offer best wishes for a smooth confirmation process and successful term."

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opened NTIA's petition to public comment. The comment period expires this week. He has declined to comment on its merits. A group representing major internet companies including Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc urged the FCC to reject the petition, saying the effort "is misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public policy concerns."

NTIA asked the FCC to limit protections for social media companies under Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce. While Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over increase ...

Explosive device blast kills two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian in Bongongo

At least two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian were killed on September 14 in an improvised explosive device blast in Bongongo, a locality in Cameroons restive English-speaking region of Southwest, according to a news report by Cameroonon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020