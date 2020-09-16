Rajesh Exports Q1 net falls 50 pc to Rs 152.13 crore

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports has reported 49.61 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 301.94 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 46,054.55 crore, up 13.37 per cent, against Rs 40,622.52 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 45,886.96 crore, up 13.84 per cent, against Rs 40,306.60 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 459.90 apiece on BSE..