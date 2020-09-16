Left Menu
Rajesh Exports Q1 net falls 50 pc to Rs 152.13 crore

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 45,886.96 crore, up 13.84 per cent, against Rs 40,306.60 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports has reported 49.61 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 301.94 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 46,054.55 crore, up 13.37 per cent, against Rs 40,622.52 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 45,886.96 crore, up 13.84 per cent, against Rs 40,306.60 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 459.90 apiece on BSE..

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

BJD MP demands land for Odisha Cultural Centre and Library in Delhi

A Biju Janata Dal BJD MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library. Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of th...

D-backs blow big lead before edging Angels

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on ...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

Walls used to teach maths to poor students in Maha villages

Amid the COVID-19 crisis when poor students are unable to take up online classes, the zilla parishad here in Maharashtra has started an innovative way of imparting education to them by painting walls on streets and public places with mathem...
