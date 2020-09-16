Wagon jumps the track near level crossing in Odisha
A wagon of a goods train jumped off the track near a level crossing in Cuttack city on Wednesday, an official said. The empty goods train was on its way from Bhadrak to Khurda Road when one wagon slipped from the track near the level crossing at Sikharpur in Cuttack this afternoon, an East Coast Railway official said. A technical team of East Coast Railway and RPF officials have rushed to the spot to assess the situation.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:47 IST
A technical team of East Coast Railway and RPF officials have rushed to the spot to assess the situation. There was no disruption in train movement as only one track is affected in the incident, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.
