Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

"The Fed may follow up by announcing some new easing steps in accordance with its new regime, though the general market consensus seems to be that it will adopt a wait and watch approach," said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG in London. The U.S. central bank on Aug. 27 made a landmark shift in its approach to monetary policy and now aims for 2% inflation on average, meaning periods of low price increases could be followed by inflation rising moderately above 2%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:51 IST
FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.

The Federal Reserve's decision is due at 1800 GMT. Markets are keen to see the Fed's economic projections, and particularly whether it spells out where it sees inflation headed and what exactly that means for interest rates. "The Fed may follow up by announcing some new easing steps in accordance with its new regime, though the general market consensus seems to be that it will adopt a wait and watch approach," said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG in London.

The U.S. central bank on Aug. 27 made a landmark shift in its approach to monetary policy and now aims for 2% inflation on average, meaning periods of low price increases could be followed by inflation rising moderately above 2%. The change suggests the U.S. central bank's key overnight interest rate, already near zero, will stay there for potentially years to come as policymakers woo higher inflation.

The dollar index fell 0.3% at 92.836. Given the scale of the policy change involved, investors tend to stay on their toes prior to any Fed announcement.

"The dollar got sold on last 3 FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) days so we continue with that pattern today", noted Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale. Trading could, however, easily and quickly shift soon after the statement, Commerzbank foreign exchange analyst Antje Praefcke warned.

In the meantime, most currencies made steady gains against the greenback. Investors were bullish on China, with the prospects for the world's No. 2 economy improving on the back of strong retail sales and industrial output data.

In offshore trade, the Chinese currency, which is on track for four straight months of gains, notched a fresh 16-month high, hitting 6.7536 per dollar. "People are starting to embrace a new theme, which is that China is managing much, much better than anyone else," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets in Asia at Indosuez Wealth Management.

The Japanese yen also made significant gains during the session and touched levels not seen since the end of July, briefly going under 105 per dollar. The euro rose 0.27% to $1.1852.

Sterling reversed earlier losses and rose 0.6% to $1.2995 in what would be its biggest daily rise in 2-1/2 weeks before a meeting of the Bank of England on Thursday, when policymakers may strike a downbeat assessment for the struggling economy. The dollar also lost 0.67% against Norway's krone as rising oil prices helped prop up the currency.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-head of world athletics Diack sent to jail for corruption

The former head of world athletics governing body, Lamine Diack, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in jail.Diack, 87, was found guilty of accepting bribe...

Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MINISTERS Two more Karnataka Ministers test positive for COVID-19 Bengaluru Two more Karnataka Ministers - Basavaraj Bommai and K Gopalaiah - in the Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus. MDS3 TL-V...

Pakistan: Opposition-dominated Senate blocks another FATF-related bill

Pakistans Senate on Wednesday rejected the Anti-Terrorism Act amendment Bill, 2020, a day after it was passed by the lower house, making it the third Financial Action Task Force-related legislation to have been blocked by the Opposition-dom...

Bosnian Serbs honour late ex-official convicted of war crimes

Bosnian Serb authorities on Wednesday held an official commemoration for a top former wartime leader, despite his war crimes conviction by a U.N. court. The Bosnian Serb president, prime minister and other officials attended the event in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020