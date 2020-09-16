Brinton Pharma raises Rs 10 cr debt from BlackSoil Capital
Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore as debt from Mumbai based non-banking financial company BlackSoil Capital The company will use the funds for growth, it said in a statement. The company has earlier raised funds from marquee investors like Beta TC Holdings Pte Ltd and India Alternatives Private Equity Fund, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:06 IST
The company will use the funds for growth, it said in a statement. The funds raised will ensure that the company's business and ethos remain strong in light of temporary macro shocks, Brinton Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Rahul Darda said
BlackSoil Capital Director Ankur Bansal said: "The company's intent is to improve its market access through its strong distribution network for which we are excited to support Brinton in such testing times and take it to its next level of growth." They are one of the few companies which have successfully increased their revenue and at the same time turned EBITDA positive during the lockdown, he added. The company has earlier raised funds from marquee investors like Beta TC Holdings Pte Ltd and India Alternatives Private Equity Fund, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said.
