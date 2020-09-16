Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields hit one-month low ahead of Fed meeting

"The street has priced out rate hikes to 2025, and when coupled with the fact the Fed has already ruled out the possibility of negative interest rates, it will be difficult, if not next to impossible, for the FOMC to over-deliver on the dovish side tonight," said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp. That said, euro zone bond yields dipped slightly across the board, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropping a basis point to -0.49%.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:19 IST
Italian bond yields hit one-month low ahead of Fed meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's 10-year borrowing costs hit their lowest level since late August ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at which the world's most influential policymakers are expected to remain cautious about the economy before the U.S. presidential election. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the economy needs to recover from its deepest downturn in decades.

This should keep downward pressure on global government bond yields and risk appetite high as the world's largest central bank keeps the stimulus taps on, though a further rally is unlikely, analysts said. "The street has priced out rate hikes to 2025, and when coupled with the fact the Fed has already ruled out the possibility of negative interest rates, it will be difficult, if not next to impossible, for the FOMC to over-deliver on the dovish side tonight," said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp.

That said, euro zone bond yields dipped slightly across the board, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropping a basis point to -0.49%. Further down the ratings spectrum, Italian borrowing costs were lower by between 2 and 3 basis points, with the benchmark 10-year yields dropping to 0.97%, its lowest since late August.

U.S. Treasury yields were also slightly lower on the day, with 10-year borrowing costs edging down to 0.667%. Analysts will also be watching for any further detail on the central bank's shift to a more flexible position on inflation.

Charalambos Pissouros, an analyst at JFD Group, said updated economic projections will give the market an idea of how much of an inflation overshoot the Fed is willing to tolerate before they start considering raising rates. In Europe, Germany sold 1.5 billion euros of 30-year Bunds in an auction at a time when demand for government debt remains powerful, fuelled by European Central Bank stimulus.

The president of the European Commission, the European Union executive, said on Wednesday the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade, and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Figure skating-Russia's Medvedeva returns to former coach Tutberidze - RIA

Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva has parted ways with Canadian coach Brian Orser and returned to Russia to train under her former coach Eteri Tutberidze, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday. The twice world champion left lon...

Ex-head of world athletics Diack sent to jail for corruption

The former head of world athletics governing body, Lamine Diack, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in jail.Diack, 87, was found guilty of accepting bribe...

Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MINISTERS Two more Karnataka Ministers test positive for COVID-19 Bengaluru Two more Karnataka Ministers - Basavaraj Bommai and K Gopalaiah - in the Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus. MDS3 TL-V...

Pakistan: Opposition-dominated Senate blocks another FATF-related bill

Pakistans Senate on Wednesday rejected the Anti-Terrorism Act amendment Bill, 2020, a day after it was passed by the lower house, making it the third Financial Action Task Force-related legislation to have been blocked by the Opposition-dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020