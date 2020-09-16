Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on Fed optimism; FedEx results shine

Apple Inc dipped 0.1%, after ending the previous session marginally higher, as it rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One. Other tech-related stocks including Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 0.7% and 0.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:03 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on Fed optimism; FedEx results shine

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment. The central bank's two-day meeting is its first under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2% to make up for periods where it is running below that target.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual news briefing half an hour later. "I don't think the Fed is concerned about supporting the stock market, but they are concerned about supporting the economy with a very favorable rate policy for a very extended period of time," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"But the Fed policy is probably the biggest driving force behind the continued strength of the stock market." Wall Street's main indexes have bounced after a tech-driven slump last week that pushed the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

After declining for two weeks in a row, the benchmark S&P 500 has rebounded 1.8% in the past two sessions, with defensive sectors including real estate and utilities among the biggest gainers. At 8:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 141 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35.25 points, or 0.31%.

Delivery firm FedEx Corp jumped 9.2% in premarket trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by price hikes and lower fuel costs. Shares in rival United Parcel Service Inc gained 4.1%.

Boeing Co fell 1% after a U.S. House panel concluded that two 737 MAX crashes were the "horrific culmination" of failures by the planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration. Apple Inc dipped 0.1%, after ending the previous session marginally higher, as it rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One.

Other tech-related stocks including Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 0.7% and 0.8%. Eastman Kodak Co jumped 42.5% after a law firm hired by the photography equipment maker said Chief Executive Officer Jim Continenza's securities transactions around the time the company learned it could receive a $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a new low while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, w...

Tata Projects Ltd wins bid to construct new parliament building: Officials

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, officials said. The LT Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, they said.The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract...

DBT for power sector may face operational challenges, say experts

The proposed amendment in the Electricity Act 2003 providing subsidy on power to farmers through direct benefit of transfer may not be practically possible, say experts. In the draft amendment, the power ministry has proposed to initiate di...

TN govt firm on bilingual policy, will not go back on it: CM

The Tamil Nadu government was firm on following two-language policy--of Tamil and English-- in the state and will not go back on it, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. Responding to opposition DMK in the state Assembly on the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020