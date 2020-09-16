Left Menu
SpiceJet launches 14 dedicated cargo flights connecting northeastern states

"The airline will also operate cargo flights on the Kolkata-Agartala and Agartala-Guwahati sectors thrice-a-week and twice-a-week on Kolkata-Silchar and Silchar-Guwahati routes," it noted. SpiceJet has 13 cargo aircraft in its fleet.

Updated: 16-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet has launched 14 dedicated cargo flights, which will be operated using its Bombardier Q400 aircraft, to and from the northeastern states. In a statement, the airline said these 14 new flights will operate to and from Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

"The dedicated cargo flights will help transport fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, perishables, fish seeds, fresh fish, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, express cargo and other general cargo," SpiceJet noted. The airline said it will operate daily cargo flights on Kolkata-Guwahati, Guwahati-Kolkata, Kolkata-Imphal and Imphal-Kolkata routes.

SpiceJet has also introduced cargo flights between Kolkata and Guwahati via Aizawl and Dimapur and they will operate twice a week. "The airline will also operate cargo flights on the Kolkata-Agartala and Agartala-Guwahati sectors thrice-a-week and twice-a-week on Kolkata-Silchar and Silchar-Guwahati routes," it noted.

SpiceJet has 13 cargo aircraft in its fleet.

