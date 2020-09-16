Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Parliament votes for new taxes in EU to repay recovery borrowing

The European Parliament voted on Wednesday in favour of assigning new tax revenues to the European Union to repay the bloc's intended joint borrowing of 750 billion euros ($888 billion) for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:09 IST
European Parliament votes for new taxes in EU to repay recovery borrowing
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Parliament voted on Wednesday in favour of assigning new tax revenues to the European Union to repay the bloc's intended joint borrowing of 750 billion euros ($888 billion) for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers voted 455 votes in favour and 146 against, with 88 abstentions, to introduce new sources of revenue - so called "own resources" - to the EU budget that should at least cover the costs related to the recovery plan.

They could include a tax on unrecycled plastic and on goods imported into the EU from countries with less ambitious climate-change fighting standards. Also under consideration is taxing digital giants and extending an EU CO2 emissions trading scheme into the maritime and aviation sectors. Leaders hope the 750 billion euro recovery fund and its related 1.1 trillion euro 2021-2027 budget will help repair the continent's deepest recession since World War Two after the coronavirus outbreak shut down economies.

Wednesday's vote enables governments to decide on granting the EU budget new "own resources" and for parliaments in the 27 members to ratify it, which would enable the executive Commission to start borrowing the money. "We will now ensure that the debt is repaid by tech giants, tax dodgers, big foreign polluters and others who do benefit from our single market but do not contribute fairly to our prosperity and the protection of our planet," said French liberal MEP Valerie Hayer, a co-rapporteur on the issue.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Man, woman found dead in suspected suicide cases

Bodies of a man and a woman were found on Wednesday in separate incidents of suspected suicides, police said. The 40-year-old mans body was found hanging from a tree near Hindon river in Phase 2 police station area, they said.The deceaseds ...

Lockdown: J-K admin facilitated return of 4.49 lakh stranded residents

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back 4.49 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed. According to it, the administration has rec...

Hurricane Sally swamps Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as the powerful storm brought historic and catastrophic flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast, the National Hurrican...

Trump team says Dems eroding trust in vaccine

President Donald Trumps campaign is accusing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of seeking to undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccineOn a call for reporters Wednesday hosted by the campaign, Trump surrogate and Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020