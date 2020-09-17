Left Menu
Naazneen Boocha is now Extentia's Chief Delivery Officer

Naazneen will be looking to leverage the entire spectrum of Extentia's strengths across technology, consulting, and user experience – refining the existing methods of bringing innovative, groundbreaking solutions to an increasingly connected world. Over the coming years, the delivery team and related responsibilities are going to continue to expand.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:15 IST
Mentoring and managing the company's delivery teams for continued successes PUNE, India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extentia Information Technology announced that Naazneen Boocha has moved to the position of Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). In her new role, she will oversee the company's overall growth, and play an active part in catalyzing, funneling, and nurturing numerous new opportunities. Before moving to the position of CDO, Naazneen served as the VP, Delivery at Extentia, and has been a key contributor to the company's growing Salesforce Practice that now holds the status of a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and a Product Development Partner (Specialist Navigator). A member of the SAP AppHaus Network, Extentia's XEN LAB PNQ, an experience design center, and XEN UNWIRED, their online workshop arm are well known for their design thinking and problem-solving workshops. Naazneen will be looking to leverage the entire spectrum of Extentia's strengths across technology, consulting, and user experience – refining the existing methods of bringing innovative, groundbreaking solutions to an increasingly connected world.

Over the coming years, the delivery team and related responsibilities are going to continue to expand. Extentia is planning for the present and the future – Naazneen will direct this growth, set standards, ensure engineering excellence, and make sure that the teams always exceed customer and partner expectations. "As we continue to grow, explore new markets, and embrace new practices, we're excited and immensely proud to have Naazneen move to the position of Chief Delivery Officer," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. "Her extensive technical and management expertise has been key to Extentia's success over the years and we look forward to seeing Extentia's delivery teams growing further, under her strong leadership." About Extentia® Information Technology A global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a unique Experience Centric Transformation approach, Extentia's ground-breaking solutions are in the space of mobile, cloud, and design. The team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that they bring to every project. Focused on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass their customers' business goals. The company's inclusive work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative. This provides clients an exceptional partnership experience. www.extentia.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276268/Naazneen_Boocha_CDO_Extentia.jpg PWR PWR

