US STOCKS-Futures slip with focus on jobless claims as Fed underwhelms

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as investors braced for data likely to show persistently high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan. The Labor Department's weekly report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show about 850,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:20 IST
Representative Image

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as investors braced for data likely to show persistently high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan.

The Labor Department's weekly report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show about 850,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 12, a touch lower than 884,000 in the previous week, but still suggesting the labor market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling. In a news conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated a long road to "maximum employment" and said the central bank was limited in its capacity to address some of the gaps around wage growth and workforce participation.

The S&P 500 sold off after his remarks, with the technology sector, which had been recovering from a rout earlier in September, tumbling 1.6%. A broader slump in tech-related stocks halted a five-month rally in the benchmark index this month and pushed the Nasdaq into correction. At 6:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 239 points, or 0.85%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 34.25 points, or 1.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 111.5 points, or 0.99%.

The big U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co fell about 1% in thin premarket trading. Carnival Corp dropped 3.8% after its British cruiseline P&O Cruises extended a cancellation in sailings until early 2021. Other cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed about 2%.

German biotech firm BioNTech SE rose 3.1% as it said it was buying a production site from Swiss drugs giant Novartis to boost output of its potential coronavirus vaccine by several million doses.

