MIT Academy of Engineering introduces Bachelor's degree in Design, admissions open now

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT-AOE, the top engineering college in Pune opens the doors for future engineers. MIT Academy of Engineering an elite institution was established in 1999 under MAEER. The institution is known for its customized academic distinction with comprehensive growth of students. Conferred with "Academic Autonomy" by the UGC (University Grants Commission), the institution all set to define academic excellence once again.

MIT-AOE is now also offering full-time Bachelors in Design apart from 7 UG courses (B. Tech) and 3 PG courses (M. Tech) courses. The institute currently offers full-time B. Tech in Civil, IT, Computer, Chemical, Electronics, ENTC, and Mechanical Engineering and M. Tech in Electronics, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering. The 2020-21 academic sessions will witness its first batch of Bachelor of Design after the introduction of course at MIT-AOE. Under the mentorship of MIT Institute of Design, MIT-AOE is offering a four-year Bachelor of Design course. The aspiring candidates who have passed the XIIth examination with minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry (could be replaced with the permissible technical vocational subject), and Mathematics with a valid score in MHT - CET/JEE (Main) are eligible for UG courses. For PG courses, candidates are required to have a valid GATE score to be a part of this elite institution. The admission is open for both UG and PG courses.

With world-class infrastructure and global standards facilities on campus, MIT Academy of Engineering strives for the holistic development of students. Modernized learning approach with the traditional essence of teacher-student relation, learning at MIT-AOE is through practical skill-based education. The industry-centric academic curriculum designed by the experts of respective fields assures the professional transformation of the potential mind. Personal attention to every mind with the consistent attempt to improvise methodology as per feedback not only educates but empowers students as well. The training programs by industry professionals, global collaborations with international universities at MIT-AOE pave the path for the young aspiring engineers. The institution celebrates the cultural and social diversity through national level events like TEDxMIT-AOE and NAKSHATRA.

MIT-AOE is bestowed with 'Best Engineering College (Professional Courses) award' for setting new bars of educational excellence. Recognized as 'Centre of Excellence' in education and research, MIT Academy of Engineering believes in empowering minds, be it, students or teachers. While students get the opportunity for global internship programs and scholarships, faculty are assisted with sponsored research and higher education at MIT-AOE. With a mission to empower young minds, students at MIT-AOE witness global exposure under one roof. With more than 200 diverse companies, including Amazon, Infosys, JP Morgan, Mahindra, to name a few, MIT-AOE holds a record in creating professionals. With a vision to educate young aspirants, MIT-AOE endeavors to train minds that create history and not just who read history.

"We assure that every new student at MIT-AOE transforms in a smart person who can take any challenge; be it personal or professional, and declares - I can, and I will do it the right way," said the Dr Mahesh Goudar, Director, MIT Academy of Engineering. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)