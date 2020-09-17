Left Menu
Development News Edition

UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce that CEO Krishna Sudheendra has been named to the list of the 25 highest-rated CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis by Glassdoor.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:11 IST
UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

Survey highlights Chief Executive Officers who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the well-being and success of their employees amid the pandemic BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce that CEO Krishna Sudheendra has been named to the list of the 25 highest-rated CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis by Glassdoor. The employee reviews website Glassdoor released the ranking, which used feedback from employee reviews between March and July 2020. To create the list, Glassdoor looked at the quality of employee reviews, CEO approval ratings, and how employees talked about their leadership during the pandemic. Krishna Sudheendra, one of 8 tech CEOs featured, received a leadership score of 86% and ranked 18th according to the survey. Glassdoor evaluated employee reviews specifically related to how a leader prioritizes work-life balance, taking care of employees' overall well-being, offering flexible and remote working policies, establishing strong health benefits and maintaining frequent, clear communication.

"I am truly humbled to be among this prestigious list of leaders who are working their best to navigate the pandemic crisis," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global. "At UST Global, our focus remains on our people - the 'USsociates' who make the company we are proud to be. I am only a representative of them, and this is a true testament to several unsung heroes who live our values every day and are committed to the purpose beyond self. They have worked tirelessly during this pandemic, went beyond the call of duty to take care of our people, our customers, and our community. As we work through these current challenges and look ahead post-COVID, we will continue transparent communication, listening to individual needs, and prioritizing the health and safety of employees while ensuring the success of our clients and their customers." UST Global is also the recipient of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the company as one of the Glassdoor Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. "We are honored that Krishna has been recognized by Glassdoor and our employees for his outstanding leadership within a year of his role of CEO, working through one of the most difficult times for businesses," added Paras Chandaria, Executive Chairman, UST Global, "We know this crisis is going to fundamentally change the future of business operations and work. We stand behind Krishna, his leadership and dedication to our people who are working with our clients to transform their enterprises, so we can all come out of this even stronger and more agile." Krishna Sudheendra was named CEO of the company in May 2019. With more than 26+ years leading high-growth organizations, Krishna is responsible for growing the business at scale and creating shareholder value for the company. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Krishna served as the President and CFO, handling customer, market expansion, and finance. During his 16 years career at UST Global, he oversaw several transformative deals, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Krishna holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Bangalore University. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About UST Global ( www.ust-global.com) UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243977/UST_Global_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought a response of the Centre and AAP government on a lawyers plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Mi...

Vedanta moves Sebi to get nod to start reverse book building for delisting

After mobilising USD 3.15 billion to fund the delisting of its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Ltd has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi for necessary approvals to start the reverse book building process, sourc...

Govt's aspirational districts prog having far-reaching, holistic impact: Study

The governments Aspirational Districts Programme ADPis having a far-reaching and holistic impact in under-developed areas of the country, according to a study. The study has been conducted by the US-based Social Progress Imperative SPI -- ...

Trump questions if 2020 presidential result can ever be accurate

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his unfounded attacks on mail-in voting on Thursday, suggesting the result of the 2020 presidential race could never be accurately determined in a Twitter post that would undermine the legitimacy of any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020