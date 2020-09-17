UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

Survey highlights Chief Executive Officers who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the well-being and success of their employees amid the pandemic BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce that CEO Krishna Sudheendra has been named to the list of the 25 highest-rated CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis by Glassdoor. The employee reviews website Glassdoor released the ranking, which used feedback from employee reviews between March and July 2020. To create the list, Glassdoor looked at the quality of employee reviews, CEO approval ratings, and how employees talked about their leadership during the pandemic. Krishna Sudheendra, one of 8 tech CEOs featured, received a leadership score of 86% and ranked 18th according to the survey. Glassdoor evaluated employee reviews specifically related to how a leader prioritizes work-life balance, taking care of employees' overall well-being, offering flexible and remote working policies, establishing strong health benefits and maintaining frequent, clear communication.

"I am truly humbled to be among this prestigious list of leaders who are working their best to navigate the pandemic crisis," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global. "At UST Global, our focus remains on our people - the 'USsociates' who make the company we are proud to be. I am only a representative of them, and this is a true testament to several unsung heroes who live our values every day and are committed to the purpose beyond self. They have worked tirelessly during this pandemic, went beyond the call of duty to take care of our people, our customers, and our community. As we work through these current challenges and look ahead post-COVID, we will continue transparent communication, listening to individual needs, and prioritizing the health and safety of employees while ensuring the success of our clients and their customers." UST Global is also the recipient of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the company as one of the Glassdoor Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. "We are honored that Krishna has been recognized by Glassdoor and our employees for his outstanding leadership within a year of his role of CEO, working through one of the most difficult times for businesses," added Paras Chandaria, Executive Chairman, UST Global, "We know this crisis is going to fundamentally change the future of business operations and work. We stand behind Krishna, his leadership and dedication to our people who are working with our clients to transform their enterprises, so we can all come out of this even stronger and more agile." Krishna Sudheendra was named CEO of the company in May 2019. With more than 26+ years leading high-growth organizations, Krishna is responsible for growing the business at scale and creating shareholder value for the company. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Krishna served as the President and CFO, handling customer, market expansion, and finance. During his 16 years career at UST Global, he oversaw several transformative deals, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Krishna holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Bangalore University. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

