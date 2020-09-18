Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU watchdog paves way for dexamethasone use in COVID-19 treatment

Europe's health regulator has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulty, paving way for the steroidal medication to possibly become the region's second approved medication for the illness. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday concluded in its review of results from a trial by British scientists that the drug could be an option to treat adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:49 IST
EU watchdog paves way for dexamethasone use in COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Europe's health regulator has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulty, paving way for the steroidal medication to possibly become the region's second approved medication for the illness.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday concluded in its review of results from a trial by British scientists that the drug could be an option to treat adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation. Gilead's antiviral drug, remdesivir, was the first to be approved for COVID-19 by Europe in July, a month after the EMA endorsed the drug.

While approvals are up to the European Commission, it typically follows the EMA's recommendation for its decision. Companies that sell the widely available and low-cost dexamethasone, commonly used against a range of inflammatory conditions, can now apply for a license on the expanded use to their national regulators or the EMA, the watchdog said.

It said the recommended dose of the treatment in adults and adolescents, from the age of 12 years and weighing at least 40 kilograms, is 6 milligrams once a day for up to 10 days.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Landmark agri reform bills to free farmers from clutches of middlemen: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the passage of two crucial bills on agricultural reforms in the Lok Sabha and said the proposed legislations will free farmers from the clutches...

YSRCP MPs protest in Parliament demanding CBI probe in Amaravati capital land deals

YSRCP MPs on Friday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhis statue in Parliament complex premises demanding CBI inquiry in Amaravati capital land scam and Antarvedi temple incident. YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Krishna Devarayalu Lavu alleged t...

Adhir challenges Mamata for debate on BJP's rise in Bengal

Newly appointed Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Friday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to engage in a debate with him on the rise of the BJP in the state and reasons that led to its ascent, while asserting that wild alleg...

Netherlands prepares case against Syria for "gross human rights violations"

The Netherlands is preparing a case against Syria at the U.N.s highest court, seeking to hold the government of President Bashar al-Assad accountable for human rights violations, including torture and the use of chemical weapons, the Dutch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020