Need immediate support from govt to push carpet exports: CEPC

Exporters body for carpet sector CEPC on Sunday sought immediate support from the government to push the outbound shipments as the labour intensive sector is struggling to deal with the COVID-19 induced disruptions. Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) chairman Siddh Nath Singh said all the carpet units in areas like Agra, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Bhadohi are working only with 30-35 per cent of their total capacity.

He said that the units are supplying the pending orders and order books are not "so good". Orders are coming from countries including the US, Russia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Canada and Latin American nations, Singh said.

The US and Europe accounts for about 90 per cent of carpet exports. "The sector needs immediate support from the government and delay in extending those support measures would impact the industry. We do not have much work, so we are not calling our labours," he told PTI. Singh also said that the council recently organised a virtual fair and another one is scheduled for this month-end for buyers in Australia. Carpet exports dipped by about 25 per cent to USD 439 million during April-August this fiscal.