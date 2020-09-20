Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need immediate support from govt to push carpet exports: CEPC

Exporters body for carpet sector CEPC on Sunday sought immediate support from the government to push the outbound shipments as the labour intensive sector is struggling to deal with the COVID-19 induced disruptions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:29 IST
Need immediate support from govt to push carpet exports: CEPC

Exporters body for carpet sector CEPC on Sunday sought immediate support from the government to push the outbound shipments as the labour intensive sector is struggling to deal with the COVID-19 induced disruptions. Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) chairman Siddh Nath Singh said all the carpet units in areas like Agra, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Bhadohi are working only with 30-35 per cent of their total capacity.

He said that the units are supplying the pending orders and order books are not "so good". Orders are coming from countries including the US, Russia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Canada and Latin American nations, Singh said.

The US and Europe accounts for about 90 per cent of carpet exports. "The sector needs immediate support from the government and delay in extending those support measures would impact the industry. We do not have much work, so we are not calling our labours," he told PTI. Singh also said that the council recently organised a virtual fair and another one is scheduled for this month-end for buyers in Australia. Carpet exports dipped by about 25 per cent to USD 439 million during April-August this fiscal.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...

Trying to keep aside 13 pc posts for Marathas during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is making all efforts to reserve as much as 13 per cent of the 12,500 vacant positions of the Maharashtra Police for the Maratha community, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. In the ongoing...

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020