Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jute mills urge West Bengal govt to check raw material hoarding

In view of surging prices of the commodity, the Jute Commissioner office had recently capped raw jute holding at 1,500 quintals on own or third party account to prevent hoarding. “It is requested that the government of West Bengal kindly take cognizance of the order and instruct district administrations to conduct the search and seizure operations to eliminate hoarding activities,” IJMA said in a letter to the minister on September 18.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:10 IST
Jute mills urge West Bengal govt to check raw material hoarding

The jute industry has requested the West Bengal government to conduct search operations to check hoarding of raw jute, which, it claimed, has caused a sharp rise in prices and may lead to the closure of several mills. The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) had written to state Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, seeking directives for stringent action against raw jute hoarders.

The millers' body said the price of TD5 variety of raw jute has risen to Rs 5,500 per quintal in September from Rs 4,325 per quintal in June. In view of surging prices of the commodity, the Jute Commissioner office had recently capped raw jute holding at 1,500 quintals on own or third party account to prevent hoarding.

“It is requested that the government of West Bengal kindly take cognizance of the order and instruct district administrations to conduct the search and seizure operations to eliminate hoarding activities,” IJMA said in a letter to the minister on September 18. The millers' association had, in August, sought the state government's intervention to check raw jute hoarding.

The state government is empowered by the Jute Commissioner to ensure that no traders can hoard the commodity to reap extra profit, jute millers said. “The prices had already jumped over 20 per cent amid speculation of crop shortage in 2020-21. India imports low-quality raw jute from Bangladesh but jute mills in the neighbouring country had sought a ban on such exports for steady supply in their units,” industry sources told PTI. Meanwhile, the Jute Balers' Association had urged the Centre to withdraw the control measure imposed by jute commissioner on raw jute holding, saying that it will prevent farmers from getting remunerative prices.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

School principal shot dead, daughter critical in UP's Gorakhpur

A school principal was killed and her minor daughter critically injured after two unidentified bike-borne people fired at them in Gorakhpurs Basharatpur on Sunday afternoon, police saidThe deceased has been identified as Nivedita Major 40, ...

Everyone saw misbehaviour with the Chair, members tore rule book, climbed podium. I have never seen such misconduct in Parliament: Rajnath.

Everyone saw misbehaviour with the Chair, members tore rule book, climbed podium. I have never seen such misconduct in Parliament Rajnath....

Rugby-Toulouse crush Ulster 36-8 to reach Champions Cup semis

Toulouse winger Cheslin Kolbe scored two first-half tries as the dominant French Top14 side eased past Irelands Ulster 36-8 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday to reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals. The last meeting between the sides...

Celtics' Hayward won't leave bubble for baby's birth

Before the NBA restarted the season in July, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward told the team he planned to leave the bubble near Orlando for the birth of his fourth child. But between the Celtics being in a battle with the Miami Heat in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020