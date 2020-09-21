Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces New VP of Global Engineering

Sanjay, based out of Hyde's office in Ahmedabad, India, will provide subject matter expertise in conceptual and detailed design, process engineering, and commissioning and qualification services for Hyde's growing global client base across the regions – Asia, Europe and Americas.

PTI | Boulder | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:28 IST
Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces New VP of Global Engineering
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde) announced that Sanjay Shah has accepted the position of Vice President of Global Engineering. Sanjay, based out of Hyde's office in Ahmedabad, India, will provide subject matter expertise in conceptual and detailed design, process engineering, and commissioning and qualification services for Hyde's growing global client base across the regions – Asia, Europe, and Americas. "Sanjay has been a great friend and colleague for many years. I am so happy and grateful that he is rejoining Hyde Engineering in a global role. I have the highest level of respect for Sanjay's expertise as well as his abilities to inspire other team members in their pursuit of excellence. Welcome back Sanjay!"- John Hyde, Founder and CEO Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde continues as CEO, Chairman, and industry leader, driving Hyde's U.S. and international business in Europe, India, Singapore, and Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Shah back to Hyde. His extensive technical and managerial experience is an outstanding resource for Hyde's global client base and our employees." - Kerren Bergman, President Sanjay previously served as Hyde's VP of Engineering & Technology, Asia Pacific. He was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to strengthen and grow Hyde's pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical engineering capabilities in the Asia-Pacific market. With over 25 years of industry experience in leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in both the US and India, Sanjay previously worked with Pfizer as a VP & Global Engineering Leader and headed the Process Engineering Department as VP at Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Before that he was Director & Head of Biologics Operations at Syngene Intl. and Director of Plant & Process Engineering at Dr. Reddy's Labs Biologics Division.

Before returning to India in 2010, Sanjay spent 16 years in the US; last at ImClone Systems (a subsidiary of Eli Lilly & Co.) in Branchburg, New Jersey as Associate Director, Process Engineering where he supported large scale clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing. He also worked at Amgen and Aker Solutions supporting the design & engineering of a large-scale commercial Biopharma facility in Rhode Island. Sanjay holds an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a BE in Chemical Engineering from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India. Shah is a US citizen and a permanent resident of India. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting is a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical engineering design and consulting services. Hyde's global network consists of 11 locations in 5 countries, engaging in projects around the globe while employing more than 200 people worldwide, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess, and regulated process industries.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus infections slowed in Australia and New Zealand, while Britain said it was at a tipping point on COVID-19 as European countries mulled tightening restrictions to curb a sharp resurgence in cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Plaque symbolising Thai democracy removed in less than a day

A plaque honoring struggles for democracy in Thailand has been removed less than 24 hours after it was installed by anti-government protesters at a historic royal field in the capital. The plaque had been installed Sunday at Sanam Luang, th...

Leadership by Example, Empathy, Agility and Technology Adoption Critical to success in India, Say CEOs at Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leadership by example, empathy, agility, creativity and rapid technological adoption are key to winning in todays VUCA environment, shared Indias top CEOs at the 2020 India Edition of House of Ros...

Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020