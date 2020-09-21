Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields hold steady on dovish policy guidance

"A number of developments over the past few months would typically have pushed yields up had it not been for powerful countering monetary-policy measures, mainly consisting of low key interest rates, dovish forward guidance and asset purchase programs." They added that core bond yields "will most probably continue to show only minor yield swings in either direction, with general market sentiment likely to be the main driver on a day-to-day basis".

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:08 IST
Euro zone bond yields hold steady on dovish policy guidance
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields were little moved in early Monday trading with last week's dovish forward guidance from central banks keeping yields stuck in narrow ranges, while investors await a clutch of economic data this week. The Financial Times, citing two European Central Bank governing council members, reported that the ECB had launched a review of its emergency bond purchase scheme that was introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis in March, but the story had a little immediate impact on bond yields.

The Federal Reserve last week repeated its message of keeping interest rates low and the Bank of England said it was looking more closely at how it might cut interest rates below zero. That followed more dovish noises from ECB policymakers. Very accommodating monetary policy has pushed Italian yields to six-month lows but kept other yields stuck in tight ranges with little direction.

"More than ever, developments in the core fixed-income universe are being determined by central-bank policies," said Unicredit analysts. "Several developments over the past few months would typically have pushed yields up had it not been for powerful countering monetary-policy measures, mainly consisting of low key interest rates, dovish forward guidance, and asset purchase programs."

They added that core bond yields "will most probably continue to show only minor yield swings in either direction, with general market sentiment likely to be the main driver on a day-to-day basis". The German 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.487%, while French yields were also little moved, with the 10-year yield at -0.227%.

Spanish bond yields edged 1 to 2 basis points higher, with the 10-year at 0.297%. Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised Spain's outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying its policy response to rising economic and fiscal challenges was at risk from political fragmentation and reform fatigue. It, however, maintained its rating of Spain at 'A/A-1' and market reaction was marginal.

Italian yields, which had fallen to six-month lows last week, inched higher. The 10-year yield was at 0.976% after last week touching as low as 0.942%. Italian bonds have been one of the biggest winners from the European Union agreeing with a huge stimulus fund and continued ECB asset purchases. Attention will turn to the state of the eurozone economic recovery later this week, with flash purchasing manager index data for September due on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors as coronavirus infections climb

India reopened the Taj Mahal after six months on Monday, with the first visitors trickling into the famous monument as authorities reported 86,961 new coronavirus infections across the country, with no signs of a peak yet. The white marble ...

No pension withheld, financial assistance to poor widows continue: Delhi govt tells HC

By Sushil Batra The Delhi government submitted before the Delhi High Court on Monday that payment has been remitted to over 2.55 lakh beneficiaries of Widow Pension up to the month of June under Delhi Pension to Women in Distress scheme.The...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall to 2-week lows as COVID-19 cases rise

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment. The MSCI wo...

Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republics crude exports.Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020