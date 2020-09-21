Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCX witnesses delivery of 1,06,814 tonnes in 5 base metal contracts since Jan 2019

For this purpose, the exchange has issued eligibility criteria for domestically refined lead brands to get registered for the MCX good delivery, it said adding that currently, only London Metal Exchange-approved brands are accepted. "We have achieved yet another milestone by converting all base metal contracts successfully into deliverable contracts within a short time span.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:24 IST
MCX witnesses delivery of 1,06,814 tonnes in 5 base metal contracts since Jan 2019
Representative image

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Monday said it has witnessed a total delivery of 1,06,814 tonnes in five base metal contracts since January 2019. These five base metals — aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc — were converted into compulsory delivery contracts in a phased manner since January last year, the MCX said in a statement.

Out of the total deliveries of metal, aluminum accounted for 30,771 tonnes, copper 24,852.50 tonnes, lead 10,517 tonnes, nickel 3,646.50 tonnes, and zinc 37,027 tonnes after completion of their August contract delivery cycle. Significantly, nickel witnessed the highest-ever delivery of 999 tonnes during this August cycle, the MCX added.

The MCX has also started the process of empanelment of domestic refined lead brands to encourage more domestic consumers and refiners to participate on the exchange, it stated. For this purpose, the exchange has issued eligibility criteria for domestically refined lead brands to get registered for the MCX good delivery, it said adding that currently, only London Metal Exchange-approved brands are accepted.

"We have achieved yet another milestone by converting all base metal contracts successfully into deliverable contracts within a short time span. We are encouraged by the ready acceptance to the change by the market participants," MCX CEO and Managing Director P S Reddy said. He added that the Exchange remains keen to explore different aspects of contracts to increase its relevance to the domestic metal industry.

During August 2020, on an average, daily 1,24,638 tonnes of metals valued at Rs 7,270 crore traded on the exchange. Currently, trading or delivery lots for metals are 5 tonnes for aluminum, copper (2.5 tonnes), lead (5 tonnes), nickel (1.5 tonnes), and zinc (5 tonnes).

The MCX has designated warehouses at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and Chennai in Tamil Nadu for the metal delivery.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed ...

PM Modi lays foundation stone for National Highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway Projects worth Rs 14000 crore in Bihar and launched the project to provide internet services through Optical Fibre in the state today through video confer...

Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed...

4,703 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,135 on Monday with 88 more fatalities, while 4,703 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,58,893, officials said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020