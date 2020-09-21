TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 types of solar and electric powered autos, to be operated by women, as part of the initiative to ensure women empowerment and environment protection. This project is the result of the chief ministers efforts on fetching investment to Tamil Nadu and facilitating job opportunities for the youth, an official release said.

During his overseas trip last year, Palaniswami signed a memorandum of understanding with M Auto at Dubai, and offered his governments support on providing charging stations, manufacturing units among the other things. M Auto is the first firm to receive a license for starting the operation.

The project, involving an investment of about Rs 100 crore, will create employment opportunities to 5,000 employees, the release said. These autos manufactured by M Auto Electric Mobility are equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras, panic button and tabs and can be used for various purposes. Most of the drivers will be women.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, Industries minister M C Sampath, senior ministers, officials, M Auto Electric Mobility chairman Mansoor Ali Khan and the company's managing director Yasmeen Jawahar participated in the launch event. During his trip which also included the UK and US, Palaniswami signed MoUs with 41 companies which committed an investment of Rs 8,835 crore totally. These projects would create new jobs for over 35,520 persons, the release said.

PTI JSP SABN WELCOME SABN WELCOME.