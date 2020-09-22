Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geopolitical impact will be big risk for cos with global footprint: Ritesh Agarwal

OYO Hotels & Homes founder CEO Ritesh Agarwal on Tuesday said geopolitical impact is going to become one of the big risks for companies that have a global footprint. "Geopolitical impact is going to become one of the big risks for companies which are global.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:29 IST
Geopolitical impact will be big risk for cos with global footprint: Ritesh Agarwal

OYO Hotels & Homes founder CEO Ritesh Agarwal on Tuesday said geopolitical impact is going to become one of the big risks for companies that have a global footprint. Speaking at an AIMA event, Agarwal said OYO has adopted a strategy of being 'globally local' to tackle this risk. "Geopolitical impact is going to become one of the big risks for companies which are global. China is one but in the same way there are various countries across the world which are enacting policies where companies over time are being seen as diplomatic enablers and not just as big businesses," he said. He was responding to a question on the impact of rising tension between India and China on its business.

OYO was founded by Agarwal in 2013 as a way to reserve budget accommodations online with reliable quality. Backed by SoftBank, it has expanded internationally with an aim to become the biggest hotel chain in the world by room count before the coronavirus outbreak. Business has however been hit hard by the pandemic and the company has in recent months announced management pay cuts, freeze on marketing spending and placing thousands of employees globally on indefinite furlough.

Stating that the company's policy has been "to be globally local", Agarwal said the OYO properties in Japan, London and Denmark look different from each other. "But the technology layer is the same, technology is the leveller on the consumer and partner side, but the brand and the cultural impact, the employees, leadership to as much extent as possible is local," he said. Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, who was also present in the session, said Indian companies are well-respected globally.

"Indian companies have a very exciting global opportunity, Indian companies are well-respected globally, doors of business are more open. So that has been a focus for us, how do we globalise faster," he added. On the impact of COVID-19, Ritesh Agarwal said he had prepared the business for 10 per cent occupancy in a crisis, but not for zero per cent occupancy. "It's hard to estimate when demand would go back to pre-COVID-19 level...it could be 6 months to even 2 years, it really depends on various other circumstances," he added. He noted that business is, however, coming back faster than expected, and the company is seeing occupancy touching about 40 per cent in some states in the country. Also, occupancy is back considerably in Europe.

He noted that "small is the new big" after the pandemic as people are shunning large hotels and opting for boutique hotels and vacation homes. Agarwal said OYO added 40,000 rooms each month during the past three months and that the focus is to make sure that customer and partner service is kept in the centre. "...and if that means that some part of the growth will get stripped off, we are probably okay with it because we were growing 300 per cent before COVID-19, and if we grow between 50-100 per cent that's fine," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...

U'khand CM inaugurates city forest in Jhajhra

A city forest showcasing Uttarakhands unique flora and fauna was inaugurated at Jhajhra near here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat. &#160; &#160; &#160; Developed as a nature educati...

Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 203-cr worth Dubai assets of Iqbal Mirchi's family

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached Dubai-based assets worth over Rs 203 crore of late gangster Iqbal Mirchis family in connection with a money laundering case. The attached assets include 15 commercial and residenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020