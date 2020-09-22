Shipping Corp CMD to continue to hold additional charge as director finance

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Tuesday said its Chairperson and Managing Director H K Joshi will continue to hold additional charge as director - finance of the company. Joshi joined SCI on February 5, 2015 as director (finance) and was also appointed as CFO with effect from the same date till February 4, 2020.

"The Ministry of Shipping has informed the Company that in continuation of Ministry's Office Order ... and with the approval of Competent Authority, HK Joshi, Chairperson & Managing Director, SCI will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of the Director (Finance), SCI till the approval of the competent authority in this matter," SCI said in a regulatory filing. During her term, she held multiple additional charges from time to time at the board level. This includes director (personnel and administration) in 2017-18, director (bulk carrier and Tankers) in 2019 and CMD from September 12, 2019, consequent to completion of the tenure of the former CMD, the filing said. Joshi holds the additional charge of director (finance) from December 19, 2019 when she was appointed by the government as the CMD of SCI, it added.