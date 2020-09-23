Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up

The U.S. dollar continued to rise on Tuesday after hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve speaker, while stocks ended higher with a boost from Amazon even as curbs to control the spread of COVID-19 raised the fear of a second wave of lockdowns. Crude rose after a hard fall on Monday, while stocks in Europe and Wall Street more than offset the losses elsewhere.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up

The U.S. dollar continued to rise on Tuesday after hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve speaker, while stocks ended higher with a boost from Amazon even as curbs to control the spread of COVID-19 raised the fear of a second wave of lockdowns.

Crude rose after a hard fall on Monday, while stocks in Europe and Wall Street more than offset the losses elsewhere. The dollar index was having its strongest two-day run since April. Sterling took a hit after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons to go back to working from home, along with new curbs on pubs, bars and restaurants that he said could be in place for as long as six months without some form of vaccine.

"As we all know, the virus doesn't live in a vacuum and what you see in one country or region will affect other places. Economically it could have an effect," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank. The dollar also got a lift after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans mentioned the prospect of raising interest rates.

"All we've been hearing from the Fed for the last few months is we're not going to hike rates at any point in the foreseeable future. Then Evans came in and challenged that narrative, so the market got caught off-guard," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. The dollar index rose 0.403%, with the euro down 0.5% to $1.171.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.29% versus the greenback at 104.97 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2738, down 0.59% on the day. The 5.7% lift from Amazon was large enough to boost stocks on Wall Street even as the United States reached 200,000 COVID-19-related deaths and as the passage of more stimulus to help the coronavirus-battered economy became more unlikely.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.48 points, or 0.52%, to 27,288.18, the S&P 500 gained 34.51 points, or 1.05%, to 3,315.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.84 points, or 1.71%, to 10,963.64. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.20% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.43%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.69%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.01% lower. U.S. Treasury debt yields edged lower most of the session but ended little changed as stocks rose, with benchmark 10-year notes recently yielding 0.6708%, from 0.671% late on Monday.

Oil prices rose as analysts took the view that renewed lockdown restrictions in Europe would have only a limited impact on fuel demand, partly reversing a steep drop in prices the previous day. U.S. crude recently rose 0.61% to $39.60 per barrel and Brent was at $41.74, up 0.72% on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,901.41 an ounce.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chan...

Odisha govt asks COVID-19 facilities to set up helpdesks for kin of patients

The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 facilities to establish a dedicated helpdesk to provide information and feedback on the status of the patients during the treatment to their family members. The decisio...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Canada at crossroads as COVID-19 cases surgeCOVID-19 infections have surged in Canada and if people do not take stringent precautions, they could balloon to exceed levels seen during the...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell courtLawyers for Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, said on Monday a claim by a tabloid paper she is suing for invasion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020