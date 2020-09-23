Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end higher after Wall Street's tech bounce

Hong Kong shares emulated Wall Street's rebound to end higher on Wednesday, though persistent investor concerns about the prospects of fresh Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a slower-than-expected global economic growth capped gains.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:04 IST
Hong Kong shares end higher after Wall Street's tech bounce
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares emulated Wall Street's rebound to end higher on Wednesday, though persistent investor concerns about the prospects of fresh Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a slower-than-expected global economic growth capped gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 25.66 points or 0.11% at 23,742.51, with the IT sector rising 1.24%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.19% to 9,558.78. ** Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.

** Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday the U.S. economy risks a longer, slower recovery and "recessionary dynamics" if Congress fails to pass a fiscal package to support out-of-work Americans and state and local governments. ** Developments in the Sino-U.S. relations remained a key market focus, with some analysts expecting any major moves to affect investor sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that China must be held accountable for having "unleashed" COVID-19 on the world. Beijing accused him of "lies" and abusing the U.N. platform to provoke confrontation.

** China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, underpinned by gains in tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext and healthcare shares, after the state planner said the country would accelerate development of coronavirus vaccines. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which gained 2.53%, while the biggest loser was Bank of Communications Co Ltd, which ended 2.62% lower. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.01%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.06%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.793 per U.S. dollar at 0807 GMT, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.7818.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...

Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Appropriation No 3 Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation No 4 Bill, 2020, authorizing payment of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year. The bills, which were passed...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in cases in Wisconsin, new cluster in BrooklynWisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November t...

CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border

The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said WednesdayThe agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020