D. Rajkumar CMD, BPCL Superannuates

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:30 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Shri. D. Rajkumar CMD, BPCL has superannuated on 31st August 2020. An Electrical Engineer from IIT, Madras, Post Graduate in Management from IIM, Bangalore, Mr. Rajkumar was an accomplished executive, with more than 36 years of experience in Oil & Gas Industry and 17 years of Board level experience. During his career in BPCL, he successfully handled several key portfolios across the Oil & Gas value chain, including Engineering & Projects, Exploration & Production, and management of JVs/Subsidiaries leading to immense exposure/expertise on management of cross-functional teams.

A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. BPCL has attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies enjoying enhanced financial autonomy and other decision making authorities. BPCL’s Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. at Assam and joint venture Bina Refinery at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of over 40 MMTPA. While BPCL’s upstream subsidiary, Bharat PetroResources Ltd. has acquired participating interests in 26 oil & gas blocks in India and abroad. BPCL and it’s gas subsidiary, Bharat Gas Resources Ltd. has been granted authorization to expand its City Gas Distribution network to 37 Geographical Areas.

BPCL markets its products through a robust marketing and distribution network comprising 16,872 Retail Outlets, 6,110 LPG distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 58 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines. During the year 2019-20, BPCL’s gross revenue from operations stood at Rs. 327,580 crores, net profit at Rs. 2,683 crores, market sales were 43.10 MMT and market share amongst public sector oil companies was 24.5%. The products have a wide range of applications in industrial, transport, power and agriculture sectors. BPCL has formed 23 joint venture companies covering refining, city gas distribution, renewable energy, pipelines, gas, into-plane servicing, airports, payment banks etc. to cater to the diverse requirements of its customers.

As a good corporate citizen, BPCL’s thrust is primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, BPCL’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent and technology. Image: Shri. D. Rajkumar CMD, BPCL PWR PWR

