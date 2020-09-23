Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: suburban train services resume partially

Suburban services of the Western Railway (WR) in Mumbai resumed fully as water on the tracks receded, it said on Wednesday evening as the city grappled with heavy overnight rains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:22 IST
Mumbai: suburban train services resume partially
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@WesternRly)

Suburban services of the Western Railway (WR) in Mumbai resumed fully as water on the tracks receded, it said on Wednesday evening as the city grappled with heavy overnight rains. However, the Central Railway's (CR) suburban services had not resumed till late in the evening, railway authorities said.

With waterlogged tracks, suburban services of both Central Railway and Western Railway were suspended early Wednesday morning. Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said its suburban special services were fully restored between Churchgate and Bandra around 5pm.

The first slow corridor train from Churchgate to Virar departed at 4 pm, while the first slow train from Bandra to Churchgate started at 4.55 pm, he said. "Now WR's special suburban services arerunning on all four lines," Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, the WR had resumed suburban services on the fast corridor, but slow corridor services between Churchgate-Bandra remained suspended due to inundated tracks. Central Railway's suburban services were still suspended between CSMT-Dadar and CSMT-Vashi due to waterlogging between Curry Road and Parel stations on main line and Wadala and Chunabhatti stations on the Harbour line, respectively, it said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR, said suburban services between Dadar-Thane were resumed after water on the tracks in Dadar-Kurla section receded around 6 pm. "Suburban tracks of the main line and harbour are still submerged above the danger level at certain locations and due to continued rain coupled with high tide in the evening, the water from the tracks hasn't receded to safe levels," he said.

At some locations, there was about 11 to 29 inches of water above the track level, the CR spokesperson said. Presently CR and WR are operating over 850 special suburban services only for essential services employees in view of the coronavirus threat.

Common people are dependent on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, but the rains crippled the civic bus service too on Wednesday. The BEST spokesperson said the buses on 100 routes were diverted via alternative routes at 32 locations.

Thirty buses were stuck in waterlogged streets and 23 of them were attended by its mechanics by 3 pm. Mechanics could not reach the other seven buses, he said. In all, BEST operated 2,375 buses on Wednesday, he said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM seeks Rs 17,060 cr 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, Sep 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Centre requesting that it immediately release a sum of Rs 17,060.94 crore that was due to the state under various heads. Du...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.The session started on September 14 amid the coronav...

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.The accusation was mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020