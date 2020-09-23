Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that riders for Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo were employees, not freelancers, in a case that could clear the way for so-called gig economy workers to demand formal labour contracts and benefits. "Glovo firmly believes this regulation must be promoted based on dialogue between all actors involved," the statement said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST
Spain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that riders for Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo were employees, not freelancers, in a case that could clear the way for so-called gig economy workers to demand formal labour contracts and benefits. The ruling by the country's top court follows two previous cases heard in regional courts, one involving Glovo and the other its rival Deliveroo.

"... fixes the conditions for the provision of its services, and owns the assets essential to carrying out its services," the court said in a statement. "It uses deliverers who... fulfil their roles within the employer's professional organisation."

Glovo had argued it was merely an intermediary between restaurants and delivery riders, who were self-employed. In recent years, some workers hired to deliver goods via apps like Glovo have been demanding recognition as salaried staff and petitioning for the corresponding rights, such as sick leave and paid holidays.

Glovo said in a statement it respected the court's ruling, but expected the government and the European Union to set up a regulatory framework. "Glovo firmly believes this regulation must be promoted based on dialogue between all actors involved," the statement said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Culture within RCB camp is amazing, says Aaron Finch

Australian batsman Aaron Finch on Wednesday said that the culture within Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB is amazing and he is grateful to be a part of the brilliant franchise. Every franchise has their unique traits, RCB has been fantastic ...

AP CM seeks Rs 17,060 cr 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, Sep 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Centre requesting that it immediately release a sum of Rs 17,060.94 crore that was due to the state under various heads. Du...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.The session started on September 14 amid the coronav...

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020