Middle East Conflict Shakes Oil Market, Threatens Economic Stability

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has caused a surge in global oil and gas prices, disrupting Middle Eastern energy exports. Rising energy costs pose economic and political challenges, notably for U.S. President Trump, ahead of the November midterm elections. Key shipping routes face closures, impacting global oil supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 05:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 05:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has sent global oil and gas prices soaring, causing disruptions in Middle Eastern energy exports. As Tehran steps up attacks on ships and energy facilities, key navigation routes in the Gulf have been shut, leading to production halts from Qatar to Iraq.

The price of Brent crude oil surged to $81.40 a barrel, the highest since January 2025, while European gas prices saw steep increases. This conflict threatens to trigger inflation spikes that could hinder economic recovery in Europe and Asia, and poses a political risk for U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections.

With tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz at a standstill due to Iranian attacks, an essential artery for oil and LNG supply is effectively closed. The conflict has prompted rerouting attempts, but risks remain. Rising gasoline prices could impact political landscapes, as U.S. pump prices climb above $3 per gallon, intensifying electoral pressures.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

