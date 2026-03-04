Middle East Conflict Shakes Oil Market, Threatens Economic Stability

In a significant escalation, the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has sent global oil and gas prices soaring, causing disruptions in Middle Eastern energy exports. As Tehran steps up attacks on ships and energy facilities, key navigation routes in the Gulf have been shut, leading to production halts from Qatar to Iraq.

The price of Brent crude oil surged to $81.40 a barrel, the highest since January 2025, while European gas prices saw steep increases. This conflict threatens to trigger inflation spikes that could hinder economic recovery in Europe and Asia, and poses a political risk for U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections.

With tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz at a standstill due to Iranian attacks, an essential artery for oil and LNG supply is effectively closed. The conflict has prompted rerouting attempts, but risks remain. Rising gasoline prices could impact political landscapes, as U.S. pump prices climb above $3 per gallon, intensifying electoral pressures.

