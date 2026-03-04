Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Vows to Defend Against Iranian Aggression

Saudi Arabia has pledged to take all necessary steps to protect its territory and citizens following an Iranian attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh. The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf due to missile and drone strikes by Iran on states hosting U.S. bases.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a resolute move to safeguard its national security, Saudi Arabia announced it will adopt all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens, and residents. The statement came via the state news agency on Wednesday morning.

This declaration follows a recent Iranian attack targeting the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, which marks a significant escalation in regional tensions. The incident is part of ongoing Iranian missile and drone strikes affecting Gulf states that host U.S. military bases.

The Iranian actions follow U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets last Saturday, further intensifying the geopolitical conflict in the region, raising alarms about potential broader conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

