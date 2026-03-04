Left Menu

Intel's Strategic Shift: A New Era Begins with Leadership Changes

Intel's board chair Frank Yeary plans to retire as CEO Lip-Bu Tan reshapes the company. Craig Barratt, a seasoned chip executive, will take over as chair after the annual meeting in May. Tan has implemented a turnaround strategy focusing on manufacturing and new technologies. Analyst Jay Goldberg sees Yeary's departure as long overdue.

Intel has announced that longtime board chair Frank Yeary will retire, marking the latest leadership change for the once-dominant U.S. chipmaker as CEO Lip-Bu Tan seeks to revitalize the company. Craig Barratt, a current board member and veteran in the semiconductor industry, will succeed Yeary following the company's annual shareholder meeting in May.

This leadership shift comes a year after Tan assumed the CEO role, embarking on a strategy to re-embrace manufacturing and streamline corporate procedures by cutting middle-management roles. Under Yeary's tenure, Intel faced challenges, notably losing ground to competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. due to missed mobile chip opportunities.

Yeary, who joined Intel's board in 2009 and became chair in 2023, expressed confidence in the company's progress and in Tan's leadership to revive its manufacturing prowess. Analyst Jay Goldberg welcomed the replacement of Yeary with Barratt, viewing it as a positive step towards professionalizing Intel's culture and aligning its board with future strategic goals. Amid these changes, Tan continues to refine Intel's focus on artificial intelligence and next-gen manufacturing technologies.

