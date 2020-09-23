Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel rebound, Adidas support European stocks despite mixed data

European stocks rose on Wednesday, as a rebound in beaten-down travel stocks and gains for Adidas and other sports names took the edge off data that highlighted an uneven path for economic recovery in the euro zone. With COVID-19 cases rising again in Europe, countries including Britain reimposed restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, triggering the worst selloff in three months for the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:37 IST
Travel rebound, Adidas support European stocks despite mixed data
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@adidas)

European stocks rose on Wednesday, as a rebound in beaten-down travel stocks and gains for Adidas and other sports names took the edge off data that highlighted an uneven path for economic recovery in the euro zone.

With COVID-19 cases rising again in Europe, countries including Britain reimposed restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, triggering the worst selloff in three months for the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark on Monday. The index closed 0.6% higher, recovering for a second session from the losses, with London's FTSE 100 up 1.2%, Germany's DAX gaining 0.4% and France's CAC 40 rising 0.6%.

IHS Markit's survey released earlier showed euro zone business growth ground to a halt in September, as fresh curbs to quell a resurgence in COVID-19 infections slammed the services industry into reverse, more than offsetting the strongest manufacturing growth in two years. However, investors counted on further stimulus from central banks and governments to battle the economic fallout of the health crisis.

"We expect data to further deteriorate given the new restriction measures put in place... which will impact employment data and keep pressure on both European governments and the ECB in the coming months," wrote Olivier Konzeoue, FX Sales trader at Saxo Markets. UK markets outperformed, with British finance minister Rishi Sunak looking to set out the future of the coronavirus job support package on Thursday, just weeks before the 52 billion pound ($66 billion) programme is set to expire.

Travel stocks rebounded after a four-day run of losses, with Germany's Lufthansa up 1.6% after news the airline was planning to make rapid COVID-19 antigen tests available to passengers in October. Adidas jumped 4.4%, while Puma and JD Sports gained about 4% each after U.S. sportswear maker Nike reported strong earnings and forecast better-than-expected sales for 2020.

Osram Licht surged 14.1% after Austrian sensor maker ams said it had signed a so-called domination and profit and loss transfer agreement as a key step towards closing its 4.6 billion euro ($5.4 billion) takeover of the German firm. Danish pharmaceutical company Genmab fell 5.2% after it said it was locked in a legal battle with its partner Johnson & Johnson over royalty payments for its key cancer drug.

Swiss drugmaker Roche slipped nearly 2% as its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to slow cognitive and functional decline in a trial.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The session started on September 14 with numerous changes...

Over 2.56 lakh hectare land in India affected by forest fire in 2019: Govt

Forest fires have been increasing across the globe and over 2.56 lakh hectare land in India has been affected by it in 2019 as reported by states, the environment ministry informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written response to a query, M...

Goa agri department to manage loss-making sugar factory: CM

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to extend enhanced support to farmers. Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas ta...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamilton set to equal Schumachers record 91 winsLewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumachers all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020