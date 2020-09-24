Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's pork rib prices jump after ban on German imports

After Beijing halted all German pork imports, prices of frozen ribs have surged, say restaurant owners, eroding profits just as customers finally reach normal levels after the coronavirus epidemic. The price rise also comes after domestic pork hit eye-watering levels last year as China's production plunged because of its own African swine fever outbreaks.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:26 IST
China's pork rib prices jump after ban on German imports

The cost of China's much-loved pork rib dishes is soaring after Beijing suspended imports of pigmeat from major supplier Germany, hurting restaurants still recovering from the coronavirus hit earlier this year. Pork ribs are one of China's best-selling menu items but many restaurants specialising in the cut rely on imports, which can be up to 10 times cheaper than local supplies.

Germany was among the biggest suppliers of ribs to China until it confirmed its first case of African swine fever, an incurable hog disease, earlier this month. After Beijing halted all German pork imports, prices of frozen ribs have surged, say restaurant owners, eroding profits just as customers finally reach normal levels after the coronavirus epidemic.

The price rise also comes after domestic pork hit eye-watering levels last year as China's production plunged because of its own African swine fever outbreaks. China, which produces about half the world's pork, has boosted imports by 134% in the first eight months of this year to partly offset its shortfall.

But amid strong demand, imported back ribs had already almost doubled from last year's price to 11 yuan ($1.62) per kilogram in May, said the manager of an Inner Mongolia-based branch of a "ribs and rice" chain. The restaurant uses about half a tonne of ribs each week for its 29 yuan-set of back ribs with soup or fermented cabbage and a bowl of rice. About half typically comes from Germany, and the rest from Spain, Denmark or elsewhere.

This week, prices jumped to 14 yuan, said the manager, adding they could hit 16 yuan by next week. "This is costing me an extra 300 yuan a day, which is the equivalent of hiring three more staff. I hope I can survive this year," he said, declining to be named.

Imported pork, usually frozen, is used more by restaurants and canteens than supermarkets where consumers prefer to buy fresh local meat. The prices of imported ribs have increased more significantly than other pork cuts because Germany is such a large supplier, said Liu Xiaofeng, managing director at consultancy Meat International Group.

In May, it shipped almost 20,000 tonnes of spare ribs to China, he said. Spare rib prices rose from 38 yuan per kilo to 44 yuan last week. The United States, China's largest pork supplier overall, consumes more ribs at home than European countries, meaning it has little to supplement China's supplies.

Spain, another of China's major rib suppliers, will benefit from the higher prices, along with other European suppliers like Denmark and the Netherlands. Though domestic pork prices are falling as China rebuilds its huge hog herd, they remain much higher than European items.

Domestic back ribs were being offered for 52 yuan per kilogram last week. "Domestic ribs are out of reach," said Cao Xianli, who owns a "ribs and rice" restaurant in Qingdao.

Raising menu prices is not an option, he added, without putting off customers who have only just come back. ($1 = 6.7861 Chinese yuan)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise. His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns...

IPL 13: Steve Smith practises Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'

The Indian Premier League IPL has become a platform for players across the world to display new additions to their bowling and batting skills. And now it seems that Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, is looking to add some invent...

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid welcome first child together

Pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have become parents to a baby girl. The news was shared by 27-year-old Malik on Twitter where he posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girls tiny hand clutching his finger.Our baby girl i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020