Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain scales back support for jobs as COVID surges

Britain's government launched scaled-back job support on Thursday for workers hit by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, but warned not everyone could be helped during an economic meltdown that is threatening millions of jobs. Finance minister Rishi Sunak also unveiled plans to extend loan repayments for businesses and delay ending a tax cut for the hospitality sector which has been drastically hit by coronavirus restrictions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:31 IST
Britain scales back support for jobs as COVID surges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Britain's government launched scaled-back job support on Thursday for workers hit by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, but warned not everyone could be helped during an economic meltdown that is threatening millions of jobs.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak also unveiled plans to extend loan repayments for businesses and delay ending a tax cut for the hospitality sector which has been drastically hit by coronavirus restrictions. Despite the state support, unemployment looks set to surge by the end of the year, with major employers from British Airways to Rolls-Royce and Marks & Spencer shedding jobs rapidly.

"I cannot save every business, I cannot save every job," Sunak told parliament as he announced his Winter Economy Plan, which replaced a planned budget statement and set out a six-month replacement for the jobs furlough scheme. "As the economy reopens it is fundamentally wrong to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough."

At the heart of the new measures is a replacement for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which supported 8.9 million private sector jobs at its peak in May and ends next month - sooner than its equivalents in other countries. Under the new programme, government support will only be available to workers whose employers keep them on at least a third of their normal hours.

If employers agree to pay staff a third of their salary for unworked hours, the government will contribute another third, up to 698 pounds ($890) a month. The Confederation of British Industry, which had urged the government to adopt such a scheme, said it would help save hundreds of thousands of jobs.

But millions of people have benefited from furlough support, and Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the new programme was significantly less generous. "It is clear that many jobs will be lost over the coming months," he said.

Budget forecasters estimate the furlough scheme will have cost around 50 billion pounds by the time it ends next month. SECOND WAVE

The pandemic has killed nearly 42,000 people in Britain, the highest death toll in Europe, and the government is borrowing record amounts to help an economy on track for its biggest annual contraction in around 100 years. COVID-19 cases this week showed their biggest daily increase since May, prompting the government to order bars to close early and people to work from home again, moves that will put further strain on the economy.

"I know people are anxious, and afraid, and exhausted ... but there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic," Sunak said. The opposition Labour Party criticised the delay in introducing the job measure, which it said had hurt business confidence, while the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services trade union, Mark Serwotka, called it "a plaster to cover a gaping wound".

The Resolution Foundation think tank said many businesses had little incentive to use the scheme, compared with cutting staff hours without using the plan, as they would have to match the government wage top-up. Sunak's measures offered the self-employed similar support.

He also plans to extend a cut to value-added tax for hotels, cafes and restaurants until March 31. And businesses will be given 10 years to repay government-backed loans rather than six. Under the government's Bounce Back Loan Scheme, 1.3 million small businesses have taken out a total of 38.0 billion pounds ($48.4 billion) in loans worth up to 50,000 pounds each.

The Bank of England forecast last month that unemployment would jump to 7.5% by the end of the year if there were no replacement for the existing furlough scheme ending at the end of October, up from 4.1% in the three months to July. ($1 = 0.7839 pounds)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crime charges

A special international court said Thursday that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovos 1998-1999 war has been arrested as part of a war crimes and crimes against humanity probe stemming from the conflict with Serbia. The ...

COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy, BRD M...

German Catholic Church to offer abuse victims compensation

The victims of sexual abuse in Germanys Catholic Church can apply for compensation payments of up to 50,000 euros from next year, the chairman of the German Bishops Conference DBK said on Thursday. According to a study from 2018 on abuse in...

HC seeks Sanjay Raut's reply on Kangana's plea over bungalow demolition

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to file a reply to actor Kangana Ranauts petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow here, and said it will start final hearing from Friday. The hearing can not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020