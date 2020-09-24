Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unacademy acquires UPSC prep platform Coursavy

The statement said Coursavy educators, including Rathore, will now teach on the Unacademy platform and also provide mentorship to the existing educators on enhancing discipline among the aspirants. The content from Coursavy will assist Unacademy educators in their live classes and help learners with their UPSC preparation, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:42 IST
Unacademy acquires UPSC prep platform Coursavy

Edutech platform Unacademy on Thursday said it has acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy's leadership position in the UPSC test preparation market, a statement said.

Earlier this year, Bengaluru-based Unacademy had acquired Kreatryx, and PrepLadder (for USD 50 million), besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef. Earlier this month, Unacademy also announced raising around Rs 1,125 crore in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from existing investors, including Facebook.

"As we grow and strengthen our position as the leader in the test prep market, bringing Coursavy on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the UPSC examination category. At Unacademy, we are striving to democratise education in India and this acquisition is a step in that direction," Unacademy Group co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said. Set up in January 2019 by Vimal Singh Rathore, Coursavy's vision is to make high-quality and affordable educational content accessible to UPSC aspirants through technology. It has live sessions that include daily doubt resolutions, core content classes, mentorship, study notes, evaluation and feedback.

Currently, Coursavy has various subject matter experts teaching over 70,000 learners through their YouTube channel and platform. The statement said Coursavy educators, including Rathore, will now teach on the Unacademy platform and also provide mentorship to the existing educators on enhancing discipline among the aspirants.

The content from Coursavy will assist Unacademy educators in their live classes and help learners with their UPSC preparation, it added. "We are thrilled to be part of Unacademy and be able to contribute to the mission of democratising education. Access to the right resources, technology and teams will help us create impact in the lives of millions of learners," Coursavy CEO Vimal Singh Rathore said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crime charges

A special international court said Thursday that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovos 1998-1999 war has been arrested as part of a war crimes and crimes against humanity probe stemming from the conflict with Serbia. The ...

COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy, BRD M...

German Catholic Church to offer abuse victims compensation

The victims of sexual abuse in Germanys Catholic Church can apply for compensation payments of up to 50,000 euros from next year, the chairman of the German Bishops Conference DBK said on Thursday. According to a study from 2018 on abuse in...

HC seeks Sanjay Raut's reply on Kangana's plea over bungalow demolition

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to file a reply to actor Kangana Ranauts petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow here, and said it will start final hearing from Friday. The hearing can not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020