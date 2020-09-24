Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK seeks to seize $39 mln from lawyer who helped corrupt Nigerian politician

British prosecutors launched an attempt on Thursday to confiscate 30.8 million pounds ($39.3 million) from a London lawyer who assisted a Nigerian politician in looting and laundering funds from the oil state he governed. Bhadresh Gohil was convicted in 2010 of 13 counts of money-laundering and other offences linked to his role in the case of James Ibori, who was governor of Delta State in southern Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:55 IST
UK seeks to seize $39 mln from lawyer who helped corrupt Nigerian politician

British prosecutors launched an attempt on Thursday to confiscate 30.8 million pounds ($39.3 million) from a London lawyer who assisted a Nigerian politician in looting and laundering funds from the oil state he governed.

Bhadresh Gohil was convicted in 2010 of 13 counts of money-laundering and other offences linked to his role in the case of James Ibori, who was governor of Delta State in southern Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. Gohil was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Then a partner at a firm in the London district of Mayfair, Gohil had helped Ibori channel stolen funds through shell companies and offshore accounts, and buy assets such as an English country house and a $20 million private jet - although police caught up with the men before the jet was delivered.

Gohil also masterminded a fraud in which $37 million in fake consultancy fees was stolen from two Nigerian states in connection with the sale of their stakes in a telecoms company. With its highly developed financial and legal services industries, Britain has long been a favoured destination for people seeking to launder dirty money.

Banks have been fined and scandals revealed by leaks such as the FinCEN and Panama papers, but it remains unusual for direct beneficiaries such as Ibori and Gohil to be held to account. Ibori was extradited to Britain in 2011, and in 2012 was convicted of 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering and jailed for 13 years - a rare instance of a senior Nigerian politician serving time for plundering public funds.

Britain hailed the case as a landmark in the fight against corruption and pledged to return stolen funds to Nigerian state coffers. But confiscation proceedings against both Ibori and Gohil have dragged on for close to a decade, repeatedly delayed by appeals and complications. In Ibori's case, a hearing took place at London's Southwark Crown Court in January. Prosecutors asked the court to make a confiscation order against Ibori of 117.7 million pounds. The judge has yet to hand down his decision.

A hearing on Gohil's case is ongoing at the same court. Lead prosecution counsel Jonathan Kinnear on Thursday began setting out the details of what he said was Gohil's criminal benefit. Gohil will have a chance later in the hearing to call witnesses and give evidence himself to dispute the prosecution case. Any confiscation order against him, as for Ibori, will be issued by the judge at a later date. ($1 = 0.7836 pounds) (Editing by Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH Ministry joins hands to organise a novel e-marathon

The Ministry of AYUSH has joined hands with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School, Kochi to organise a novel e-marathon, as a part of the Ministrys three-month campaign called Ayush for Immunity, focussing on desi...

Set up All India Institute of Siddha in TN, CM urges PM Modi

Thanking the Centre for its proposal to set up an All India Institute of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish it in the state. It is learnt that the government of In...

Trump deserves 'fair chance' to challenge Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for tax returns - filing

U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push to keep his tax returns away from Manhattans top prosecutor, as his lawyers said the U.S. president deserves a fair chance to show a subpoena for the returns was overbroad and issued in bad fait...

Ibrahimović tests positive for coronavirus

Zlatan Ibrahimovi has the coronavirus, AC Milan confirmed on Thursday. Milan players underwent tests on Wednesday after defender Lo Duarte was found to be infected following tests the previous day.Zlatan Ibrahimovi has tested positive for C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020