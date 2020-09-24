IRB Infra SPV to collect toll on Yedeshi Aurangabad highway in Maharashtra

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle (SPV) will start toll collection on Yedeshi Aurangabad highway in Maharashtra post completion of the project. The company said the highway stretch on NH 211 has received completion certificate.

"Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT (build, operate, transfer) Project implemented by Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited (SPV) which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT has been issued a Completion Certificate by the Competent Authority," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Consequently, the SPV would collect toll at full toll rates on this project, it added.