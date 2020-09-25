GJEPC to hold virtual biz meet with UK buyers to boost exports

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday said it is organising India Global Connect, an exclusive virtual business meet between Indian manufacturers and retailers or buyers from the UK, next week to boost exports to the European nation. The India Global Connect conference will provide a platform to explore opportunities, understand business needs and help further the trade between India and the UK in gems and jewellery sector, GJEPC said in a statement.

"The pandemic has forced us to look for innovative ways to reach out to the global business fraternity, and India Global Connect is one such endeavour where manufacturers, exporters and importers have an opportunity to gain crucial market insights to further enhance their business," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said. "India's USD 35 billion gem and jewellery export industry has the wherewithal to deliver client-specific products to every major world market. I am confident that the India Global Connect virtual platform will open up new avenues and deepen knowledge sharing between the two trade partners," he added.

GJEPC has undertaken a host of measures to support and revive the Indian gem and jewellery industry, including organising virtual buyer-seller meets (VBSMs) on loose diamonds and plain gold jewellery which gave buyers from across the world an opportunity to connect with Indian manufacturers and do business from the comfort of their homes or offices. GJEPC is also planning to soon organise VBSMs on studded jewellery, platinum jewellery and costume jewellery.

The Council's flagship show India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) will be organised in a virtual format from October 12-16. India is the world leader in cut and polished diamonds, with 14 out of 15 diamond sets in worldwide jewellery processed in India.

The country is also one of the largest exporters of jewellery. PTI SM RVK.