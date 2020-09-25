HappyEasyGo guarantees lowest airfares and promises double refund

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading online travel platforms, based in Gurugram has announced 'Lowest Air fare Guarantee scheme' on Domestic Flight Bookings in India. A one-of-its-kind campaign presently 'Find Lower and Get Double' is now live at HEG website.

Under the campaign, HEG is promising lowest possible rate flight tickets at its platform. HappyEasyGo also promises its customers a refund of 200 per cent of the fare difference, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 if they find a lower fare subject to the applicable terms & conditions attached to the scheme. HEG assures its customers that within one hour of booking a domestic flight at HEG website, if a customer finds a lower airfare of same itinerary (terms & conditions apply) on any other aggregator websites (India-based OTA), it will refund the fare difference as promised. These refund payments will be made in the Happy Gold of HappyEasyGo Rewards subject to the fulfilment of applicable wallet terms & conditions.

Assertive about this scheme, HEG is elated to launch this scheme for its customers. As country eases lockdown norms and more domestic flights resume, people will start planning their trips for business & leisure purposes via flights. The lowest price guarantee scheme encourages and ensures the patrons about the Company's best intention in offering lowest price to anyone who wants to book their journey through HEG's platform. HEG aims to reiterate its mission to offer best-in-class products and services at the lowest prices to the clients. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)