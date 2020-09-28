Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to revise 2020 GDP contraction forecast to 10%-11%, Europa Press says

The Spanish government plans to revise its forecast for economic contraction this year to between 10% and 11% from a previous 9.2% announced in May, newswire Europa Press reported Sunday, citing sources from the government.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:08 IST
Spain to revise 2020 GDP contraction forecast to 10%-11%, Europa Press says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Spanish government plans to revise its forecast for economic contraction this year to between 10% and 11% from a previous 9.2% announced in May, newswire Europa Press reported Sunday, citing sources from the government. The government will update its GDP forecast for this year in early October and is likely to update its budget deficit target too to a wider deficit than the 10.3% of GDP target announced in May, the news wire said.

A spokesman for the Economy Ministry declined to comment. The Spanish economy contracted a record 17.8% in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter and 21.5% compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Spanish authorities had imposed one of Europe's strictest lockdowns to curb the pandemic from mid-March to late June, triggering one of the deepest recessions in the region. Early indicators in August showed the recovery initiated in July slowed down during the summer.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend food trucks. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial busin...

Film Producer Rajesh Bhatia Turns Writer-Director with 'The Insurance - Karma will Get You'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirProducer of Motichoor Chaknachoor Bole Chudiyan Turned Writer-Director with The Insurance - Karma will Get You. Producer Rajesh Bhatia is looking forward to his debut as a Writer-Director with his next am...

SC asks UPSC to apprise of arrangements for civil services prelims amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court Monday asked the UPSC to apprise it by tomorrow the logistical arrangements made for conducting civil services preliminary exams on October 4 in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of t...

Blackpink announces new single 'Lovesick Girls'

Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced Lovesick Girls, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP The Album. The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020