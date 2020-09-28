Karagiri Weaves the Magic of Banarasi Sarees in a Modern Look Beautifully

Banarasi Sarees have been a classic of our Indian traditional heritage for ages now and women around the country and even abroad have always been in awe of their lustrous beauty, donning them elegantly at all ages. Karagiri, one of the most prominent and trustworthy names in the world of sarees e-commerce retail, serves as a one stop destination for designer silk sarees for long now. Their magnanimous range of sarees in a myriad of trends, from Banarasi to Kanjivram and many more in both contemporary and traditional styles, leaves customers hooked. Offering unique designs in beautiful colors with a premium quality fabric at highly competitive prices is what gives Karagiri an edge over the others in the market. Stressing on the conventionality of Banarasi sarees, Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder, Karagiri, said, “It is well known that Banaras has been one of the richest weaving craft centers of India. Known since Rigveda, it dates back to the time of Mughals, when the weaving of brocade with Gold and Silver threads came into being. Making of a Banarasi Saree is an art where weavers may not be educated but excel in creating these gems. The sarees then travel from the hands of weavers across the rural parts of India to the urban markets, finally taking a priced place in the wardrobes of thousands of women.”Depending upon the level of intricacy of these sarees, it can take anywhere from days to months to weave these sarees. Banarasi Sarees are not merely a traditional attire but also a symbol of the Indian culture, history and tradition. However, since the inception of Power loom, a lot of weavers had to lose their jobs, thus making it difficult for them to earn their daily basic wages. The weavers have always been suffering due to the lack of government investment, lack of reasonably-priced yarn and so, often succumb to the slow productivity as compared to a Power loom. Karagiri, as a brand, swears to protect the old heritage and promotes upliftment of these weavers who are behind the real magic of these beautiful pieces. It takes due initiative to support the weavers who have lost their jobs since the entry of Power loom across the country

Mohadikar further added, “As Pure Banarasi Saree has been a favorite for saree connoisseurs worldwide, the demand of these sarees has been growing strong ever since and has seen an upsurge even during the pandemic. We have been able to sell more than 50,000 sarees in the last few months.”Karagiri’s team works closes with the weavers, travels to the rural parts of India to meet and connect with them personally. Pallavi Mohadikar, who has seen her grandfather weave Kosa silk sarees herself, finds it important to give it a personal touch as that’s what defines the whole vibe of the brand. The brand presently works with more than 3000 weavers and gets the best silk sarees made to ship them across the world. The sarees at Karagiri bestow a warm touch and superior quality as they want the customers to treasure these sarees like assets, to be passed down from one generation to another. Karagiri has also recently launched their global store and aims at further overseas expansion at a large-scale

